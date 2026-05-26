11 Best New Cracker Barrel Kitchen Finds Right Now

Lodge cast iron and Nordic Ware bakeware worth adding to your kitchen.

Cracker Barrel is not where most people go to upgrade their kitchen. It’s where you go to buy a pecan log and stare at a checkerboard until your name is called. And yet, buried between the Mason jar mugs and the wind chimes, there is a strong kitchen section stocking Lodge cast iron and Nordic Ware bake sets. The markups are reasonable. The quality is worthwhile. These are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds to go get.

1 Lodge 10.25″ Skillet with Homestyle Logo

This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is one you’ll use every day. Naturally seasoned, American-made, and ready to go straight out of the box, it handles everything from a Sunday frittata to a Tuesday-night cornbread with the same unfussy reliability. Wash it with warm water, dry it, give it a whisper of oil, and it will outlive you. It retails for $34.99.

2 Nordic Ware English Grand Popover Pan

Popovers are impressive when served, but are actually not that hard to make—provided you have the right pan. The Nordic Ware English Grand Popover Pan turns out six tall, properly ballooned popovers at a time, with center heat vents that circulate hot air around each individual cup so nothing comes out dense or sad. The heavy cast aluminum construction means even browning every time, and the PFOA-free nonstick finish means cleanup is genuinely painless. The Nordic Ware English Grand Popover Pan is $49.99.

3 Nordic Ware Deluxe Bundt Cake Keeper

You baked a stunning Bundt, flipped the pan without dropping it, and even glazed it. You did not come this far to watch it slide sideways in the back seat on the way to a potluck. The Nordic Ware Deluxe Bundt Cake Keeper has a twist-lock lid that secures the cake inside a wide, domed carrier, protecting all that ridged architecture from the indignities of transport. Dishwasher safe, made in the USA, and the kind of thing that makes every future bake-and-deliver situation feel significantly more confident. The Nordic Ware Deluxe Bundt Cake Keeper is $39.99.

4 Nordic Ware Zoo Friends Pancake Pan

Is this practical? Sort of. Is it the most fun available on a Saturday morning? Absolutely. The Nordic Ware Zoo Friends Pancake Pan casts seven animal shapes into each batch—giraffe, monkey, lion, elephant, hippo, rhinoceros, alligator—using cast aluminum molds with a PFOA-free nonstick finish that releases cleanly and wipes down fast. Make your kids’ day for just $59.99.

5 Gardenmaster Digital Pro Food Dehydrator

The Gardenmaster Digital Pro Food Dehydrator is a top-of-the-line unit running 1,000 watts with a top-mounted fan and a patented airflow system. A digital adjustable thermostat ranges from 95 to 155 degrees, and a 48-hour auto-off timer means it can run overnight without anxiety. It expands up to 20 trays if the ambition calls for it. The Gardenmaster Digital Pro Food Dehydrator is $159.99.

6 Lodge Rubber Wood Scrub Brush

Anyone who has ever Googled “how to clean cast iron” at 11pm knows the particular spiral that follows. The Lodge Rubber Wood Scrub Brush is the answer: a sturdy, ergonomic brush with a rubberwood handle and stiff nylon bristles that scour away stuck food without stripping the seasoning you spent months building. It’s the accessory that makes cast iron maintenance feel manageable rather than precious, which is exactly the energy the whole endeavor requires. The Lodge Rubber Wood Scrub Brush is $8.99.

7 Nordic Ware 75th Anniversary Braided Bundt Pan

Nordic Ware has been making Bundt pans since 1950, and the 75th Anniversary Braided Bundt Pan is a genuinely beautiful piece of bakeware—cast aluminum with an intricate woven pattern. It’s made in the USA with the same heavy-gauge construction Nordic Ware has always used, meaning it heats evenly and releases cleanly. A great heirloom-quality gift for the baker in your life, or a deeply reasonable treat for yourself. The Nordic Ware 75th Anniversary Braided Bundt Pan is $69.99.

8 Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder in Red

A cast iron skillet handle gets hot. Not to worry—you’re prepared! The Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder in Red slips onto the handle of any Lodge skillet and stays put, providing a heat-resistant grip that makes moving a hot pan from stovetop to table feel less like a stunt. The Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder is $6.99.

9 Wyatt Saddle Seat Counter Stool, Set of 2

These WyattSeat Counter Stools are saddle-shaped for actual sitting—not just perching—with a wooden construction that’s sturdy and unfussy. They come as a set of two, just right for a small counter or island, and the price makes the math work out sensibly at $159.99 for the pair.

10 Lodge Bandana Print Hot Handle Holders, Set of 2

Same great functionality as the solid red version, now with personality. The Lodge Bandana Print Hot Handle Holders come as a set of two silicone handle covers printed with a classic bandana pattern—the small detail that makes a kitchen feel curated without trying too hard. They fit standard Lodge skillets and provide the same heat protection, just with considerably more charm. The Lodge Bandana Print Hot Handle Holders Set of 2 is $7.99.

11 Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press

The Lodge Rectangular Cast Iron Grill Press is the tool that turns a regular skillet into a serious cooking surface. Press it down on bacon, burgers, or a smashed sandwich and it applies even weight across the whole surface, reducing curl and speeding up cook time while producing a deeply satisfying sear. It’s cast iron, so it doubles as a flat cooking surface in its own right, and it’s sized to work across multiple pans. At $12.99, it’s one of those small purchases that quietly improves a lot of meals.