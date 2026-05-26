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11 Best New Walmart Summer Finds Under $15

Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
May 26, 2026
Fact-Checked
These 11 top new summer finds from Walmart are all under $15 and perfect for your next outing.
Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
May 26, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer decorations and fun finds don’t need to come with an expensive price tag. Walmart customers can find affordable, seasonal items for under $15. Whether you’re looking for pool floats and beach blankets, or sandals and totes, Walmart has summer items they’re practically giving away.

1
Bluescape Inflatable Comfort Chair Lounge Pool Float

Bluescape Inflatable Comfort Chair Lounge Pool Float, Blue ,Age 14 & up, Unisex
Walmart

You can’t go to the pool or beach without a pool float, it’s essential during the summer months. This inflatable lounge chair is both comfortable, sleek, and supportive unlike some pool floats.

2
Frogg Toggs Chilly Mini Towel

Frogg Toggs Chilly Mini Cooling Towel, Assorted Colors 29" x 3"
Walmart

On those summer days, where you’re walking around on blacktop at the state fair, or in line at an amusement park, that humidity can hit you hard. These chilly mini towels come in handy, keeping you cool during your sporting events, hiking, and all your other summer outings for under $3.

3
Sandproof Waterproof Beach Blanket

Beach Blanket, SandProof Beach Mat Large 4-7 Persons, Waterproof Picnic Mat Quick Drying Camping Blanket Made by Polyester with 4 Stakes for Outdoor Travel with Storage Bag (83" X 78")
Walmart

Certain beach blankets just don’t cut it, soaking up the water and holding onto it while sand cakes onto the blanket. This sandproof, waterproof beach blanket is the perfect beach accessory for about $10. It’s quick dry and built to resist the scratchy sand, allowing your beach days to last longer.

4
Women’s Dressy Ankle Strap Sandals

FRSASU Women's Dressy Ankle Strap Sandals Open Toe Bridal Slides Flats Casual Breathable Summer Footwear Sandals White
Walmart

A fancy sandal is a must for the summer months, and Walmart has quite a few for under $10. These strappy sandals come in handy when you’re trying to dress up a casual outfit or have comfortable footwear to pair with a sundress for an event.

5
Lucky Doug Pop Pass Catch Ball Game Set

Lucky Doug Pop Catch Ball Game Toys for Kids - Outdoor Game Toys, Catch Toys, Backyard Game, Lawn Game, Beach Game - Kids Catch Ball Game Toys with 4 Launcher 20 Balls
Walmart

Having some outdoor games for the beach, backyard, or barbecues is crucial for bringing the party together. There are quite a few games to choose from, like this easy-to-travel-with ball toss game that’s simple, but fun.

6
Livhil Mesh Beach Tote Bag

Livhil Mesh Beach Bag Rope Handles, Mesh Tote Bag for Women Contains Wicker Oversized Beach Tote Bag with 9 Small Pockets (Black)
Walmart

When you’re packing up towels, sunscreen, water bottles, and more for hiking, the beach, the pool, etc., an oversized tote really comes in handy. For under $15, the mesh tote has storage pockets for organization, and is built to allow water and sand to escape easily.

7
Whale Flotilla Microfiber Beach Towel 2-Pack

Whale Flotilla Microfiber Large Beach Towel, 2 Pack Quick Dry Beach Towel Sand Free Cooling Travel Camp Pool Towel Set, Super Absorbent and Portable, Red and Yellow 30x60 Inch
Walmart

For a boat day with friends, spending the day by the water, microfiber quick dry towels are a great alternative to soaked, damp towels that provide a one and done use. There’s really nothing worse than hopping out of the water and going to wrap yourself in a warm towel to find out that it’s still damp and cold. These quick dry options are a great alternative, plus they come in a two pack and are lightweight.

8
Wooden Daisy Decor Set

LWVITH Wood Flowers Home Decor Wooden Daisy Decor Set 2 Pieces Large and Small Nesting Display Yellow and White Tabletop Shelf Decor for Living Room Bedroom Spring Summer Rustic Floral Arrangement
Walmart

For a floral touch that adds a summery vibe to your decor, these wooden daisy decor sets are a great way to dress up entry tables, coffee tables, or kitchen counters. With a little pop of color, it makes the space a bit more cheerful.

9
Women’s Casual Midi Beach Cover-Up Dress

Women's Summer Dress Ndbuld Casual Midi Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt Dresses Loose Beach Cover Up with Pockets,Blue ,Size XL
Walmart

A beach cover-up is another essential for the summer months, and Walmart has some great options under $10. This lightweight bathing suit cover-up dress is a staple for your next vacation or pool day.

10
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion SPF 50

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sunscreen SPF 50 Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion, Sun Protection, 3 fl oz
Walmart

When spending time in the sun, putting on sunscreen is an important step, saving your skin from damaging burns. This SPF 50 from Neutrogena is meant to add hydration while protecting you from the sun.

11
Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair

Ozark Trail Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder, Black
Walmart

It might seem silly, but just like having an umbrella in your car, I have a folding chair. Portable camp chairs come in handy in so many situations, and having one in your trunk for under $10 is a must.

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