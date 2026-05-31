Shop 11 HomeGoods kitchen finds, from Le Creuset cookware to chic coastal placemats.

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Are you in need of some items to refresh your kitchen? Head on over to HomeGoods. The superstore, which carries everything from outdoor patio sets and Weber grills to bed sheets and lamps, has gotten in so many amazing kitchen items. I visited my local store this week, and was tempted to throw hundreds of dollars into my grocery cart. Like most in-demand items, the best items will sell out fast. What should you buy to elevate your cooking and eating experience? Here are 11 HomeGoods kitchen finds shoppers say are total steals.

1 Jute Placemats

There are tons of great placemats at HomeGoods right now, including some that are perfect for outdoor dining. I loved this set of green piped jute-like placemats. Each set of four is just $14.99. You can also use them indoors.

2 All the Teacups

If you drink tea or need some saucers and teacups for entertaining, run to HomeGoods. There was an entire endcap of patterned options, each prettier than the next. And, they were all super affordable. You can buy several of the same pattern for a matching set, or do what I like, mixing and matching.

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3 Silverware Sets

HomeGoods is the only place where I will buy silverware, as they have seriously great deals on high-quality sets. I always opt for the heavier sets, as they tend to be of better quality than lightweight ones. I have a Towle Living set that I purchased at the store a few years ago, as well as more expensive sets from Crate & Barrel. They look and feel the same.

4 Coastal Placemats

This set of coastal-looking placemats is a diamond in the rough. I love the linen-like texture and the beautifully printed seashells. It definitely looks like a set you would find at an upscale beach boutique or Pottery Barn for a ton more.

5 Dinnerware Sets

I love that you can get an all-white set of Sur La Table dishes, or opt for an attention-grabbing palm tree print, perfect for summer. Whatever you decide on, you can be assured that you aren’t going to find a better deal in town.

6 A Super-Sized Measuring Glass

It’s hard to tell how big this Chef’s Table measuring glass is from the photo, but it kind of caught me off guard. It holds 33 ounces or 1000 ML of liquids. I love that it looks different than your average measuring cup, but costs just $7.99.

7 Le Creuset Cookware

If you collect Le Creuset, you should be making weekly visits to your local HomeGoods. The store gets in everything from the trademark Dutch ovens to casserole dishes and even these cute little Cocottes. They make great gifts for any home cook or chef.

8 Knife Sets

If you are moving into a new home or simply need a new knife set, there are lots of options at HomeGoods. I love this Cangshan L-Series 7-piece set with its elegant black handles and wood block. It is $99.99, at least 50 percent less than most other stores.

9 So Many Glasses

I love that HomeGoods sells glass sets but also offers an extensive à la carte selection. Again, I like to mix and match glassware, so this is one of my favorite shelves at the store. Many of them look like Crate & Barrel or West Elm alternatives, but cost so much less.

10 Seasonal Dishes

You never know what seasonal dishes you will find. This trip, I spotted these gorgeous floral plates and matching bowls, cups, and serving essentials from Mikasa. They are great for mixing and matching.

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11 And, a Cake Serving Set

There is a great section for bakers, which includes everything from cake and muffin tins to help you cook all your favorite sweet treats, to cake stands and cake serving sets for displaying and transporting them. Whatever you need for your kitchen, you’re likely to find it at HomeGoods.