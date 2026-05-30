11 Best New T.J. Maxx Furniture Deals Flying Off Shelves This Week

Solid wood, marble, and teak furniture at T.J. Maxx for a fraction of retail price.

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T.J. Maxx may be known for its affordable fashion—hello, Maxxinistas!—but the furniture section is also a surprisingly good time. The prices are doable, the pieces are genuinely stylish. The only problem? T.J. Maxx turns its inventory over quickly, rewarding the most decisive shoppers and leaving everyone else in its dust. This week, you’ll find everything from a marble end table to a solid teak loveseat—the kinds of furniture deals that don’t come around often, and definitely not at these prices. These are the top 11 furniture deals flying off shelves this week.

1 Ashley Counter Stool

A well-proportioned counter stool is one of those purchases that immediately makes a kitchen island look finished, and Nautica’s Ashley Counter Stool at 20 inches wide and 37 inches tall hits standard counter height without any guesswork. At T.J. Maxx prices—this one’s $299.99—it’s a find worth acting on quickly.

2 Oak Wood Gia Nightstand

Oak furniture has staying power precisely because it doesn’t try to follow trends. It just shows up, does its job, and looks better with age. This Moe’s Home Collection Gia Nightstand is a compact 20×20 footprint that fits beside most beds without crowding the room, and the warm wood grain brings texture to a nightstand that might otherwise be purely utilitarian. It’s $299.99.

3 12×17 Solid Marble Cyprus Veined End Table

Solid marble at under $400 from T.J. Maxx is the kind of deal that makes you do a double take. The Cyprus Veined End Table is a compact 12×17 inches—right-sized for beside a sofa or chair—and the veining gives it the kind of natural variation that makes each piece genuinely one of a kind.

4 12×20 Burled Accent Table

Burl wood has a cult following among furniture people, and for good reason: the swirling grain pattern is impossible to replicate and gives even a small piece serious visual weight. This burled accent table is the sleeper find on this list—at $69.99, it’s the kind of accent piece that looks like it cost five times more.

5 26x24x24 Silver Leaf Log Side Table

Made in the Philippines and finished in silver leaf, this log side table sits at the intersection of organic and glamorous in a way that very few pieces manage. The natural log form contrasted with the metallic finish makes it a genuine conversation piece, and the 26-inch height works well as both a side table and a small drinks perch. It’s $399.99.

6 23×26 Linen Wrapped Swoop Side Table

Linen-wrapped furniture tends to appear in high-end interiors magazines and nowhere affordable—which makes this Lilian August swoop side table a find worth moving on. The curved swoop silhouette is sculptural enough to work as a design object even when nothing’s on it, and the linen texture adds warmth without weight. It’s $149.99.

7 39.5×18 Valenta Traditional Coffee Table

A traditional coffee table done well is harder to find than it sounds. Too ornate and it dates the room. Too plain and it disappears. The Karat Home Valenta at just under 40 inches long hits a versatile scale that works in both smaller living rooms and larger sectional setups, and the traditional detailing gives it a tailored quality that earns the price. It’s $199.99.

8 2-Piece Burl Wood Table and Bench Set

This table and bench set delivers the kind of organic richness that makes a room feel collected rather than furnished all at once. Use the bench at the foot of a bed, at an entryway, or nested under the table—it functions across multiple rooms with equal ease. It’s $499.99.

9 60x36x10 Solid Wood Jensen 4-Door Sideboard

A 60-inch solid wood sideboard is a serious piece of furniture, and the Jensen 4-Door Sideboard delivers on every front: real wood construction, generous storage behind four doors, and the kind of clean proportions that work in a dining room, living room, or bedroom equally well. Finding it at T.J. Maxx makes the deal considerably sweeter. It’s $599.99.

10 32×34 Scalloped 1-Drawer Console Table

Scalloped edges are having a well-documented moment in interior design, and this one-drawer console table brings that detail to a practical piece that works in an entryway, behind a sofa, or in a narrow hallway. The single drawer adds just enough storage to justify the footprint without turning it into something purely decorative. It’s $149.99.

11 80×24.5 Solid Teak Outdoor Kuna Love Seat

Solid teak outdoor furniture is an investment category—the wood is naturally weather-resistant, ages beautifully, and typically commands prices well above what most people want to spend. This Kuna Love Seat at 80 inches wide seats two comfortably and brings the kind of outdoor living energy that makes a patio feel like an actual room. At $999.99, it’s the priciest item on the list, but you’ll save more than $500 compared to the original listing.