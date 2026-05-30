Shop 11 HomeGoods lighting finds that look like Pottery Barn, from blue-and-white lamps to rattan styles.

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HomeGoods is a great place to shop for everything from outdoor furniture sets and household linens to kitchen gadgets and decorative knick-knacks. But one of my favorite sections of the store is the lighting department. There are so many fantastic lamps, including statement-making floor lamps, smaller but distinguished table lamps, and even rechargeable lamps and sconces. Many of them look designer but cost a fraction of the price. There are even a bunch that are doppelgangers for Pottery Barn lamps. What should you check out this week? Here are 11 HomeGoods lighting finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Cerulean Blue Lamp with a White Shade

Curulean blue, you know, Andi’s sweater color from the first Devil Wears Prada, is such a statement-making but still subtle enough blue color to fit into the whole Pottery Barn scheme. This table lamp, with a scalloped white shade, will add some color and light to your space.

2 Blue and White Lamps

Pottery Barn has always tapped into the classic, grandmillenial aesthetic long before the term was even coined. HomeGoods usually has a decent assortment of blue-and-white chinoiserie-style lamps, for a lot less than you would pay at the PB store.

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3 Small Desk-Style Lamps

Lamps come in all shapes and sizes. These smaller lamps are perfect for a desk or console. They add a little light without taking up too much space. The larger lamp in between them also gives Pottery Barn vibes with its neutral look.

4 Modern Farmhouse Lamps

Pottery Barn also taps into the modern farmhouse look, which typically pairs matte black and iron finishes with stark white. These two lamps would be perfect in this sort of space. The one on the left in particular looks like something you would find at PB.

5 And, This Fish Lamp

This fish lamp is definitely more Pottery Barn Kids or Pottery Barn Teens, which have a more whimsical vibe than the parent store. I love the fun pattern and colors, which will become the focal point of your room.

6 A Study Lamp

So maybe there is no such thing as an actual “study” lamp, but if there were, this wood-and-brass table lamp would be it. I love the mid-century-but-traditional look. I also think it would work well in a library.

7 More Blue and White Lamps

As I said before, there are always so many blue-and-white table lamps at HomeGoods. I like this selection because it has white shades. I also like the idea of mixing and matching different shapes together.

8 And, a Blue and White Lamp with Coastal Vibes

This blue-and-white ceramic lamp base is giving serious coastal vibes. The patterned base paired with a simple and elegant white lampshade will elevate the look of your room.

9 A Textured Lamp with a Linen Shade

Pottery Barn always does neutral well, but so does HomeGoods. This lamp looks much more elevated and expensive than it is, thanks to the textured white ceramic base paired with a linen-like shade. Perfection.

10 And, a Rattan Lamp with a Linen Shade

I love furnishings or decor with an unexpected twist. Like, it’s not every day you see a rattan lamp with a linen lampshade. This lamp will work well in a variety of aesthetics, including traditional, grandmillenial, and coastal.

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11 And, These More Whimsical Styles

These more whimsical lamps are way more Pottery Barn Kids or Pottery Barn Teen. Don’t be afraid to add color to your space with a lamp. These are fun, playful, and perfect for a kid’s room.