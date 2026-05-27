Shop 11 new HomeGoods coastal decor finds, from seashell placemats to beachy candles.

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I am obsessed with HomeGoods. The discount store, which sells everything from massive furniture pieces and area rugs to small decorations, kitchen gadgets, and bathroom accessories, is really good about staying on top of trends. Right now, due to the fact that it is summer and also because the whole coastal decor look is trending, there are tons of new ocean and seashore-inspired items that remind me of Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods coastal decor finds.

1 This Console Decorated with So Many Items

A fun fact about the coastal aesthetic? You don’t necessarily have to invest in a whole new furniture set to get the look. Take this console table, for example. It has midcentury vibes but is transformed into a coastal masterpiece with a few additions, including a rattan tray and coral-inspired statues.

2 A Framed Set of Shells

My daughter decided on the coastal aesthetic for her new big-girl bedroom. One of the first items she gravitated to at the store was this set of four framed shells. They look really pretty with a white-wash frame and linen-looking backdrop.

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3 Seashore-Inspired Decorations

There is no easier way to infuse the coastal look into your house than with some pretty seashore-inspired decorations. From a white coral statue to bronze seashells and even a turtle statue, there are tons of elegant-looking options. These three were even on clearance.

4 Seashell Placemats

Pottery Barn or HomeGoods? There are gorgeous summer table linens that look far more expensive than they are. This set of placemats with blue sheels definitely has the same natural but statement-making feel as PB, but the set of four is just $14.99.

5 And, Ocean Towels

If you want to give your bathroom a coastal makeover, invest in a few new towels. The store always has multiple aisles lined with towels in various colors, sizes, and patterns. I love these ocean-inspired designs and they are equally comfortable as they are chic.

6 Beachy Candles

I am a sucker for candles, and HomeGoods always has an amazing assortment. There was a whole endcap of ocean and beachy candles, some shaped like starfish and other shells. They double as decor and home fragrance.

7 And, Shelf Decorations

There are tons of smaller shelf decorations. From little figurines to small bags of decorative items, there are so many options to make your shelves and trays feel beachy.

8 Lightweight Curtain Panels

If custom curtains are out of your budget, HomeGoods carries many similar fabrics at much lower prices. They are generally sold in pairs. I recommend sticking to solids or neutral patterns, and if you are into the beachy look, opting for lightweight, linen-like fabrics.

9 A Striking Fish Pillow

This fish pillow is super striking and looks like a high-end boutique option. It is designed for outdoor use but it is pretty enough for inside spaces.

10 Fish Art

There are also some gorgeous fish prints, gorgeously framed. The key to buying art at HomeGoods is sticking to prints that come in elevated-looking frames. This one definitely fits the bill.

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11 And, Beautiful Area Rugs

There are tons of affordable rugs at HomeGoods, even ones with a coastal look. If you want your floors to look bougie and expensive with a beachy vibe, gravitate toward all-wool or natural-fiber rugs, like jute, instead. They look almost identical to Pottery Barn’s but cost a fraction as much.