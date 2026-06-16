11 Best New Dollar Tree Decor Finds Under $5

Shop the best Dollar Tree decor finds under $10, from a beveled mirror to a scalloped rush basket.

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Dollar Tree’s decor section has an important message to send: home styling doesn’t require a big budget. It just requires knowing where to look. This week’s roundup includes a beveled mirror for $1.50. A floating shelf, also $1.50. A hanging wall shelf with rope, $1.50. A lattice pattern glass jar with a rose gold metal lid, $1.50. The price is of course the pattern, with just a few exceptions climbing (ever so reasonably) to the $5 mark. Ready to plan your next haul? Here are eleven decor finds under $5 at Dollar Tree right now.

1 Rectangular Beveled Mirror

Beveled mirrors catch light differently than flat ones—the slight angle creates a subtle prismatic effect that makes them look more expensive than a plain frame. This rectangular beveled mirror comes in assorted colors and is $1.50 per piece, making it a wall decor find you’ll want to buy in bulk.

2 Floating Shelf

Floating shelves create display space where none existed, without requiring any furniture rearrangement. Because this one from Dollar Tree is again just $1.50, the only real question is how many to buy. (Bear in mind, they’re perfect for photo frames, plants, books, and more.)

3 Lattice Pattern Glass Jar with Rose Gold Metal Lid

The rose gold hardware on this lattice-patterned glass jar looks like it came from a boutique home accessories store—no one would guess it’s another item priced at $1.50. This lattice pattern glass jar with rose gold lid holds cotton balls, Q-tips, small jewelry, or nothing at all—and looks good regardless.

4 Home Decor Woven Oval Basket

A woven oval basket has the natural, organic quality that wire and plastic storage can’t replicate—it looks like a decorative choice rather than an organizational necessity. This home decor woven oval basket is $3 and will have your space tidied up in no time.

5 Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf with Rope

Another wall organizer, this hanging wall shelf with rope suspension reads handmade, making it perfect for a kid’s bedroom or a boho-adjacent living space. Like the others, it’s just $1.50 and requires only a single nail to install.

6 Home Decor Woven Straw Basket

Woven straw baskets work in every room and for every item—think laundry, plants, towels, blankets, toys—without ever looking out of place, which is why there’s more than one on this list. This home decor woven straw basket is $5, colorfully accented, and one of the more substantial storage finds in Dollar Tree’s current selection.

7 Wooden Fragrance Warmer

A wooden fragrance warmer uses a low-wattage bulb to melt wax rather than an open flame, making it the safer, lower-maintenance home fragrance option that produces consistent scent without any burning or monitoring. This wooden fragrance warmer is $1.25 and makes every subsequent wax melt purchase more useful.

8 Scalloped Rush Basket

One last variation on the natural fiber storage—this time, with a little added flair. This scalloped rush basket has a cute edge detail that gives it a feminine, youthful quality that plain baskets don’t achieve. They come in assorted colors and are $5, delivering a boutique basket aesthetic at Dollar Tree pricing.

9 Lantern Candle Holder

A lantern candle holder creates a protected, enclosed environment for a candle flame—more atmosphere than an open candlestick, more visual presence than a standard holder. This lantern candle holder is $5 and the porch, dining table, or mantel find that makes a simple pillar candle feel like a design decision.

10 Assorted Indoor Chair Cushions—16×16 Inch

Looking for a cushion upgrade to make your desk chair, dining chair, or porch seat more inviting? These 16×16-inch chair cushions have the answer. Available in simple black and gray, you’ll spend just $5 for one, or $20 to transform a table setting completely.

11 Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots—3.5 Inch

A 3.5-inch ceramic succulent plant pots is the right size for a small succulent, a propagation cutting, or a decorative object that needs a base. These are $1.25 each, meaning you can line them up on a windowsill, group them on a shelf, or use them as small gift vessels with a plant inside.