11 Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Under $10

Spruce up your home and yard with budget-friendly baskets, lighting, and patriotic accents.

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Dollar Tree shoppers have some great bargains to snap up this summer, including impressive decor items. These items are great quality at very low prices, and savvy customers can pick up some very cool deals for warm-weather decoration. If you’re planning a trip to the budget store and need to refresh your indoor and outdoor space, there are plenty of must-have options: Here are 11 of the best Dollar Tree summer decor finds under $10.

1 Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers

These Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers are $1.25 each and add a pretty touch to your summer dining table. The bottles look like decoration but work as functional bottles useful for serving water and beverages to guests. It’s real glass so handle with care!

2 Gold Framed Chalk Boards

Dollar Tree has Gold Framed Chalk Boards perfect for making lists for your next BBQ or cookout. Each chalk board is $1.25, and even kids can practice their art on them. Shoppers can choose between rectangle or oval shapes.

3 Scalloped Rush Baskets

These brightly-colored Scalloped Rush Baskets are the perfect summer decor. For $5 each, shoppers can snap up these baskets and use them for both storage and decoration. Cute and practical!

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4 Red, White, and Blue Stem Flower Bushes

If you’re looking for bright decor for your July 4th celebrations, Dollar Tree has you covered. The Floral Garden Americana Red, White, and Blue Stem Flower Bushes come assorted with poppies, carnations, and gerberas. Each one is $1.75 each.

5 Fruit-Themed Canteens

Summertime means bright picnic supplies, like this Fruit-Themed Canteens With Straw And A Carry Strap. “Perfect for kids, you can use the strap to tie the canteen to your kid’s neck and keep them hydrated while playing with their friends,” the chain says.

6 Summer Beverage Decorative Wall Signs

How cute are these Summer Beverage Decorative Wall Signs? Perfect for indoor or outdoor use for a party, these wall decors feature adorable designs with eye-catching wordings that capture the spirit of the season. Just $1.50 each!

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7 Summer-themed Gnome Decor

These Summer-themed Gnome Decors are another must have item to add whimsy to your summer spaces. They’re also a fun little gift to give. Grab these gnomes for $1.50 (with a minimum order of 36).

8 Summer 3D Tinsel Icons

These fun Summer 3D Tinsel Icons are $1.50 each. The bright icons bring a tropical vibe to your space, with flamingos, pineapple, and watermelon.

9 Seasonal Collection Patriotic Sparkle Pinwheel

Bring some patriotic sparkle to your July 4th celebrations with these Seasonal Collection Patriotic Sparkle Pinwheels. For $1.75 each, these pinwheels are available in red white and blue. The kids will love them!

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10 Summer-Themed Square Plates

If you’re looking for fun picnic plates, look no further: The Summer-Themed Square Plate comes in assorted bright pink designs, eye catching and perfect for summer. These plates are $1.25 each, with a minimum order of 24 plates.

11 Lantern Candle Holder

These beautiful Lantern Candle Holders are $5 each. The rustic design and vintage look makes this lantern ideal for indoor use, and there’s a loop for easy carrying. One shopper noted that they are perfect center pieces for a special luncheon.