Shop 11 new Dollar Tree decor finds, from floating shelves to scalloped rush baskets.

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Have you shopped at your local Dollar Tree for home decor this month? The discount store, where most items hover around $1.25, has so many fantastic finds that look luxurious for less. From wall shelves to candles, candleholders, picture frames, and even garden decor, the aisles are full of hidden gems to help you make your home look beautiful on a tight budget. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree decor finds hitting shelves in June.

1 White or Black Floating Shelves

The Floating Shelf is one of the best deals at Dollar Tree. It comes in white and black. Competing stores charge at least $20 for inexpensive floating shelves, but they are just $1.25, and an added bonus? They are also customizable. “I’ve bought 8 of these. I added a roll of crystals and use them to display my miniature collection. I just love these shelves!” one writes.

2 Outdoor Solar Stakes Shaped Like Mushrooms

The Garden Collection Mushroom-Shaped Solar Stake Lights, $1.50 each, are a perfectly whimsical decorative option for your garden or backyard. “These lights are perfect for that little touch of whimsy. I like that there’s NO WIRES, so you can put them anywhere. Assortment was fine..got a couple more red than yellow which is perfect for me,” one shopper writes.

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3 A Wood Beaded Frame

This Special Moments 5×7 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame, just $1.25, would make a great DIY. Just add a little paint and a photo for a thoughtful gift. “Looks like wood! Very pretty frame and can easily be painted. 5 Stars!” a shopper exclaims.

4 Garden Gnomes

If you want to create a pretty, fairy garden, head to Dollar Tree. This season, there are Fanciful Hand-Painted Garden Gnomes for $1.50 each that will add some whimsy to your already adorable garden. There are assorted styles in various colors, each with its own unique touch.

5 Red Amber Candles

One of my favorite candles, the Red Amber-Scented Jar Candle is back for just $1. It has a pretty metal lid and comes in an amber-hued glass jar; many people use them in decorative centerpieces. The scent that keeps customers coming back for more and stocking up on every visit.

6 Colorful Taper Candles

Fun fact: Taper candles are one of Dollar Tree’s best-kept secrets. The store is my go-to store for all-white, unscented candles. However, I just spotted these purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack, for $1.25, and they are stunning.

7 Outdoor Lanterns with LED Candles

The Garden Collection Solar Lanterns are available in black and white for just $6.00 each. “Amazing solar lanterns!” writes a shopper, noting “they last all night,” until about 5:30 am. “I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well.”

8 Tea Candle Holders

The Hurricane Glass Candle Holder, Assorted Colors, $1.25 each, are another gorgeous find. “Colors are so bright and beautiful!! I keep looking for more of these hurricanes candle holders at every store!!!!” writes one. “Was able to get these in store and they are gorgeous,” adds another.

9 Scalloped Baskets

The Scalloped Rush Baskets, gorgeous storage essentials available in assorted colors, are going seriously viral. Each is tipped in a different pastel, and they are near-perfect dupes of the expensive Pottery Barn Kids version. Get them for $5 each.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Inspirational Rocks

Inspirational Printed River Stones, 2.375 x 2.125 in., $1.50, are a great addition to your garden. “I found these inspirational stones in Dollar Tree! For just 1.25 plus tax! WOW!!! What a huge blessing it is! I’m going to go back and buy probably the whole shelf, you can’t find these anywhere, only if you made them yourself, like on a rock, and paint them with the words on there! I feel blessed with GOD today finding them !” writes a shopper.

11 And, Fall Decor Is Arriving

I can’t believe it, but Dollar Tree is already getting in Fall and Halloween decorations. Seasonal decor like this tends to sell out quickly. The Harvest-themed Porch Sign comes in a few pattern options, $5 each, and shoppers adore them. “I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” one writes.