Shop 11 new Marshalls fall decor finds in July, from tombstone coasters to Loloi rugs.

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It’s fall in July! At your local Marshalls store, at least. While there are still officially two months left of summer, the next season is fully in effect at many popular retail stores, including Marshalls. The discount department store is filling up with neutral tones, muted earthy colors, plaid patterns, and even lots of Halloween decorations. What should you shop for to get the most style for your buck? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls fall decor finds hitting shelves in July.

1 RIP Tombstone Coasters

Halloween is still months away, but the spooky season is already in full effect at Marshalls. There are so many adorable new holiday-inspired items, including coasters. I love these Godinger 4pk RIP Marble with Brass Inlay Coasters. The set of four is just $12.99.

2 Halloween Pillows

Marshalls also has a lot of new Halloween linens, like bedding sets, blankets, and throw pillows. I love the subtle but elevated Halloween print of the TAHARI HOME 14×24 Skull Flower Sonata Pillow, which looks ultra bougie and expensive for $19.99.

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3 Dark Candles

Marshalls is one of my go-to stores for candles. These bougie-smelling and moody-vibe BUSTER + PUNCH 3in Road To Nowhere Scented Candles are a new arrival, and I love the elevated box and packaging. Get it at Marshalls for $7.99. It retails for almost three times the price.

4 A Designer Table Lamp

There are lots of designer lamps at Marshalls right now, including some from Arteriors, and they are a fraction of what designers are paying for them. This Arteriors 22.5in Vernon Table Lamp was originally priced at $910. The Marshalls price of the closeout item? Just $129.99.

5 A Winter Wonderland Quilt Set

Leave it to Lillian August to design a whimsical winter wonderland bedding set. This Indigo Norwegian Toile Reversible Quilt Set is festive but still subdued and classy. It is $49.99 and feels so elevated compared to the usual holiday bedding.

6 Chinoiserie Pet Bowls

Your pet bowls shouldn’t have to shy away from your style. These THREE HANDS Chinoiserie Pet Bowls are the most grandmillenial pet bowls I have ever seen. They are $14.99 and will perfectly match your ginger jar collection.

7 And, This Designer Looking Lamp

Marshalls has lots of stylish rechargeable lamps that require no outlet and look designer for less. I love the gorgoeus shade on this ENCHANTE 20×9.5 Beaded Pleated Shade Oversized Led Rechargeable Lamp, just $34.99.

8 A Stunning Wood Pile Rug

Loloi rugs are high-end and gorgeous, but easily cost over $1,00o. Good news for you is that the brand regularly pops up at Marshalls for a fraction of the price. This stunning LOLOI 8×10 Wool Pile Hand Tufted Floral Area Rug is just $399.99 but won’t last long.

9 And, a Jute Ralph Lauren Rug

Ralph Lauren is having a major moment right now. If you want to achieve the timeless, classic look in your home, pick up some pieces at Marshalls for less, like this Ralph Lauren 8×10 Natural Jute Area Rug, a steal for $349.99. Jute rugs are great for layering under smaller, more colorful or patterned rugs. I found similar Ralph Lauren styles starting at $700.

10 A Plaid Trimmed Bath Mat

Deck the bathroom with plaid and cozy this holiday season. The most overlooked room for holiday decorating can have a touch of holiday spirit with the WARM WISHES 20×32 Plaid Ruffle Trim Figural Bath Rug. It is just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Fall and Winter Plaid Pillow

Canaan’s line of pillows looks and feels more high-quality than many of the other brands. A lot of them are down-filled with removable covers. Currently, the CANAAN 22×22 Feather Fill Celeste Gingham Checkered Pillow and the 22×22 Floral Bird Print Pillow are two of my favorites, $39.99 each.