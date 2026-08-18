11 Best New Lowe’s Garage Storage Finds Under $25

These latest finds will make it much easier to stash away tools, seasonal items, and more.

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When it comes to home accomplishments, there’s nothing like having a neat and orderly garage. And not surprisingly, Lowe’s has remained one of the best shopping options when it comes to storage and organizational systems for that strange hybrid area of the house. This week, we’re preparing for fall with a bunch of brand new ways to stash our tools, hang up our equipment, and tuck away those seasonal items until spring—all while staying well within our budget. Ready to tidy up? Here are the best new Lowe’s garage storage finds available for under $25.

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Fall Outdoor Finds Under $25.

1 Project Source Utility Hook

Much like a tool shed, the garage has one major advantage when it comes to storage systems in that it’s perfectly acceptable (and even very effective) to hang items up on the wall. This Project Source Utility Hook ($13.98) will get those hoses, extension cords, and even bikes up and off the ground, reducing clutter and making it easier to access when you need them.

2 Craftsman Versatrack 48-Inch Multipurpose Storage Rail System

We love a traditional pegboard, but that’s not the only option for wall-based organization. The Craftsman Versatrack 48-Inch Multipurpose Storage Rail System ($15.48) offers a more flexible way to set up your system, making it possible to turn any corner into a possible storage area. This only gets better with the wide range of attachments that are available, from baskets and hooks to bins and tool holders.

Lowe’s customers also appear to appreciate the versatility these units provide. “I love that you can cut these to the size you need,” writes one in a 5-star review. “We have a ton and love them for organizing. Must buy!”

3 Triton Products Medium Stackable Bin 6-Pack

If you’re short on worktop space, the best storage strategy is to try to build up, not out. And with a Triton Products Medium Stackable Bin 6-Pack ($18.47), you’ll be able to stash small tools, screws, nuts, and bolts within easy reach without taking up too much precious work area. We also love that they slide and lock into one another for added support and stability.

4 Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote

There’s no shortage of storage bin options on the market. But when it comes to function and affordability, it’s truly hard to top this Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote ($23.48). Shoppers say they love the convenience of the clear lids that help them see what’s stored inside, while others say they love how sturdy they are. And with the latched-shut lid, it’s perfect for securing items stashed out in the garage!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor and Garage Finds Under $25.

5 Style Selections Large Natural Wood Stackable Bin

Looking for a bare-bones, simple storage system? This Style Selections Large Natural Wood Stackable Bin ($17.98) is the perfect building block for setting up your own arrangement, providing enough durability to stash power tools and appliances or smaller items like sporting equipment or lawn gear. We also love that the raw wood gives you the ability to paint and decorate your own if you want to!

6 Hardboard Pegboard

When it comes to the ultimate garage storage systems, it’s almost impossible to look past the Hardboard Pegboard ($15.89). This traditional method has stayed a go-to for a reason, turning your walls into an easy-access point for your tools and hardware while still maximizing versatility to fit your needs.

7 WallPeg Pegboard Bins 12-Piece Basket

…And speaking of pegboards, not everything you need to store away will always fit onto a hook! That’s where some 12-Piece WallPeg Pegboard Bins ($22.48) can come in super handy: Ditch those rusty old coffee cans and move your smaller parts and pieces into these easily accessible containers!

8 Craftsman 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer 3-Pack

Big tools may take up a lot of space, but when it comes to keeping your garage in order, it’s the tiny items that can ironically pose the biggest problem. This Craftsman 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer 3-Pack ($17.98) comes with everything you need to get those nuts, bolts, nails, and more stashed away where you can quickly find them. Lowe’s customers appear to have bought into the craze, giving the item a 4.8-star average rating on the store’s website.

“I’ve been using this 10-compartment organizer for a variety of small tools and hardware, and it has impressed me from the moment I opened it,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The case feels sturdy, and the latches close securely with a solid snap that gives confidence when carrying it around. The clear lid is one of my favorite features because it lets me see everything inside without opening the case.”

They add that it’s also truly mobile, with a comfortable handle and reliable dividers. “I shook the organizer and flipped it around during use, and nothing shifted between sections, which is a big plus for keeping small parts organized,” they say. “Overall, this organizer has been very effective and well-designed. It’s durable, easy to use, and versatile enough to fit a wide range of storage needs. I can definitely see myself using it for a long time.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Halloween Finds Already Hitting Shelves.



9 Project Source Multi-Tool Hanger

As a working room, the garage will inevitably become the place where you start storing your rakes, shovels, and brooms. But before you start a chaotic corner pile, consider installing a Project Source Multi-Tool Hanger ($15.98) where you can easily access your items. It’s an easily installed game-changer!

10 Project Source Commander Clear Heavy Duty Stackable Flip-Top Tote

While we often think of storage systems as places to stash items away for months, there are some cases where it pays to be able to easily get to things. This Project Source Commander Clear Heavy Duty Stackable Flip-Top Tote ($13.98) has all of the space and durability you need, but includes an easy opening so you can grab items when you need them.

“Terrific improvement over loose lids that get lost or broken easily,” writes one happy customer. “Stack nicely and give a neat, organized appearance and system for items needed but not used every day.”

11 Lowe’s Essentials Multipurpose Hook 8-Pack

Speaking of vertical organization, this Lowe’s Essentials Multipurpose Hook 8-Pack ($9) is yet another simple solution we love for the garage. This set is perfect for hanging everything from bikes and garden hoses to extension cords and lawn chairs, freeing up space on the ground and avoiding those messes.