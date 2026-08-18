11 Best New Five Below Fall Room Finds Under $5

Storage, lighting, and small finishing touches that refresh any room for five dollars or less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A room refresh doesn’t have to mean a weekend project or a maxed-out card. Five Below’s newest decor lineup covers storage, lighting, and the small finishing touches that actually change how a room feels. There’s a nice range here too—practical organizers sitting right next to candles and a poetry book—so it works whether the goal is function or just a little added atmosphere. With everything conveniently under $5, here are the top 11 room finds to shop right now.

1 Emily Dickinson Classic Poetry Book

A stack of books does more for a shelf than most decor pieces twice the price, and this classic poetry collection by Emily Dickinson adds substance instead of just filler color. It’s a small way to make a room feel lived-in rather than staged. It’s $5.

2 Storage Bin

Sometimes decluttering is the best decorating decision you can make; every room eventually needs somewhere to stash the stuff that doesn’t have a home yet. This storage bin handles blankets, shoes, or loose clutter without looking like an afterthought. Find it at Five Below for $4.

3 Desk Organizer Caddy

Pens, sticky notes, and charging cables tend to pile up on any surface that isn’t actively managed, and this desk organizer caddy corrals them into one spot instead of three drawers. It’s a fast fix for a desk that’s gotten out of hand. Grab it here for $5.

4 LED Strip Light Set

Ambient lighting changes a room’s whole mood without the cost or hassle of swapping fixtures, and this LED strip light set tucks behind a headboard, desk, or shelf for a soft glow after dark. Shop the set here for $5.

5 Wireless LED Puck Lights, 3-Pack

No cords, no outlets, just battery-powered light wherever it’s needed most, whether that’s a closet, a bookshelf, or a dim corner that never gets enough natural light. This three-pack of LED pods covers more than one problem spot at once. Grab a set for $5.

6 Gold Picture Frame

A single gold frame goes further than people expect, anchoring a gallery wall or standing alone on a shelf next to books and small decor. This one comes with a sentiment of gratitude that you’ll consider leaving in the frame instead of replacing. Get yours before Thanksgiving for just $5.

7 Premium White Sage Smudge Wand, 2-Count

Smudge wands have become a go-to for anyone trying to reset a room’s energy or just clear out a lingering smell, and this two-count set gives enough to use more than once. They also double as decor (and one that leans slightly witchy as Halloween draws nearer). The two-pack is just $5.

A foot stool earns real use in a reading nook or beside a favorite chair, giving tired feet somewhere to land after a long day. This plush version adds texture and the range of colors means you can match it to your room. It’s available for $5.

9 Multi-Purpose 360 Spinner

Spinning storage solves the problem of stuff getting buried in the back of a shelf or cabinet, since a quick turn brings everything within reach. It works for craft supplies, makeup, or desk odds and ends alike. $3.

10 Latte Scented Candle

A latte-scented candle leans cozy and a little indulgent without tipping into overly sweet, making it a solid pick for a living room or bedroom as the weather cools. This 7-ounce container, designed to look like a coffee to-go cup, is $5.

11 Clear Acrylic Cosmetic Storage Drawers

Clear drawers keep makeup, jewelry, or small craft supplies visible and sorted instead of jumbled into a bag or basket. At 6.5 by 4.64 inches, this set fits neatly on a dresser or vanity without hogging space. Grab it at Five Below for $5.