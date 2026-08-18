11 Best New Dollar General Fall Bathroom Finds Under $5

Candles, storage, and small upgrades that freshen up your bathroom for under five dollars.

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Giving your bathroom a good glow-up is probably top of mind during spring cleaning, but it’s far rarer to remember that same space come fall. If you’re overdue for a refresh, Dollar General’s latest drop is a great starting point, covering scent, storage, decor, and small functional swaps. With nothing on the list tipping past $5, here are all the bathroom finds worth picking up this fall.

1 Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener, Pumpkin Roll Scent

Bathroom air fresheners are a year-round necessity, so leaning into a seasonal scent instead of the usual floral or linen option feels like a small win. This pumpkin roll scent skews warm and bakery-adjacent rather than artificial. Shop at Dollar General for $3.50.

2 Artificial Greenery Pot

A little greenery softens the hard surfaces that dominate most bathrooms, counters, tile, mirrors—but if your bathroom lacks sunlight, a real plant won’t last. These assorted pots, available in white and green, fit easily on a windowsill or the back corner of a counter, require no light, and demand none of the usual upkeep from real plants in humid rooms. Pick one up for just fifty cents.

3 Harvest Truck Square Wall Canvas Decor

Bathroom walls tend to get ignored entirely, which makes this 12-inch harvest truck canvas an easy way to fill space above a towel rack or toilet. It leans folksy rather than cartoonish, so it won’t feel out of place once the season changes. Grab it for just $5.

4 Perfect Harvest Pumpkin Pie Scented Jar Candle

A three-ounce candle is small enough to keep on a bathroom shelf without taking up much real estate, but pumpkin pie scent still fills a small room fast. It’s a low-commitment way to test out a scent before buying a bigger version. A steal at just $1.

5 Comfort Bay Round Bathmat

A round bathmat breaks up the usual rectangle-everywhere look of most bathroom floors, and this one comes in assorted colors to match whatever’s already on the walls. It’s a simple swap that changes the whole feel underfoot. Shop the mat for $5.

6 Embossed Pattern Toothbrush Holder

Loose toothbrushes rolling around a counter is a small annoyance that’s easy to fix, and this embossed holder adds a little texture instead of the usual plain plastic cup. It’s available in assorted colors and finishes for $3.

7 Command Large Towel Hook

Renters and homeowners alike benefit from a towel hook that doesn’t require drilling into tile, and this one holds a large strip pack strong enough for a full-size towel. It’s a five-minute fix for a bathroom that’s short on hanging space. Find it at Dollar General for $3.75.

8 Bright Storage Tub, Large

Under-sink storage gets chaotic fast without something to corral it, and this large tub (available in four colors) handles extra toiletries, cleaning supplies, or backstock toilet paper without much fuss. Pick one up for $1.50.

9 Scrubbing Bubbles Bathroom Grime Fighter, Rainshower

Fall cleaning deserves as much attention as spring cleaning, and this aerosol cleaner tackles grime and disinfects in one step. The rainshower scent is a step up from the usual bleach-heavy smell most bathroom cleaners leave behind. Shop it for $4.25.

10 Melamine Flower Shaped Bowl

A small flower-shaped bowl gives cotton balls, hair ties, or jewelry somewhere to land besides the counter itself. At six inches, it’s compact enough to tuck onto a shelf without crowding anything else. Best of all? It’s just $1.

11 Comfort Bay Essentials Soft Bath Towel

New towels are one of the simplest ways to upgrade a bathroom’s whole feel, and fall is one of the best times to refresh your set after your last one worked overtime in the summer. This 30 by 52 inch towel is a clean, neutral pick that works with any color scheme. Shop it at Dollar General for $5.