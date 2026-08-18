7 Best New Aldi Fall Harvest and Pumpkin Finds Under $10

Aldi’s latest fall finds include affordable decor, candles, baking tools, and more.

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The only thing I love more than shopping for fall decor is finding fall decor that won’t break the bank. And as luck would have it, Aldi just released a new lineup of fall harvest and pumpkin finds for under $10. I found baking essentials, adorable doggy sweaters, fall-scented candles (of course!), and plenty of cute seasonal knickknacks. See what caught my eye below.

1 Glass Pumpkin

Available in an assortment of colors, this Glass Pumpkin has the handblown look and vibrancy of Italian Murano glass, making it feel far more expensive than its $8 price tag. If you’re tired of the usual plush pumpkins and kitschy decor, this is an easy way to give your seasonal decorating a more sophisticated touch.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Pumpkin and Gourd Finds Under $2.

2 Harvest Doormat

Add a bright pop of color to your front porch with the Harvest Doormat ($8). Its orange gingham print fits right in with the autumn aesthetic without feeling cliché or overdone. Plus, it’s functional.

3 Fall Candles

Stocking up on fall candles before they’re all gone? The Aldi Finds section has both glass and ceramic options that come in mood-setting autumnal scents, including a Gourd Candle Jar, a Pumpkin Candle Jar, and an Acorn Candle Jar. And they’re only $7 each.

4 Pumpkin Dish Sponges

Even Scrub Daddy is getting in on the fall fun. The brand just launched a limited-edition lineup of seasonal dish sponges in festive shapes, including a Pumpkin Sponge that’s just $4.

5 Baking Gadgets

‘Tis the season! Refresh your bakeware drawer before it’s time to pull out the pumpkin loaf and holiday cookie recipes. This week, Aldi is rolling out a big selection of baking essentials and gadgets, with prices at just $4. Must-haves include:

6 Coffee Table Fall Accents

If your fall decor is starting to feel a little pumpkin-heavy, mix things up with these apple orchard-themed Coffee Table Fall Accents ($6). The four-piece set includes a wooden block sign, decorative beads, and other farmstand-style knickknacks.

7 Pet Sweaters

Get your pup ready for sweater weather with help from Aldi’s stylish closet of pet clothes. Retailing for $5 apiece, the Beige & Gray Cable-Knit Sweater, Burgundy Cable-Knit Sweater, and Multi-Striped Sweater come in a range of sizes and are designed with leash holes.