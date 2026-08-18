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7 Best New Aldi Fall Harvest and Pumpkin Finds Under $10

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 18, 2026
Fact-Checked
Aldi’s latest fall finds include affordable decor, candles, baking tools, and more.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 18, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The only thing I love more than shopping for fall decor is finding fall decor that won’t break the bank. And as luck would have it, Aldi just released a new lineup of fall harvest and pumpkin finds for under $10. I found baking essentials, adorable doggy sweaters, fall-scented candles (of course!), and plenty of cute seasonal knickknacks. See what caught my eye below.

1
Glass Pumpkin

Kirkton House Autumn Glass Pumpkins, Orange
Aldi

Available in an assortment of colors, this Glass Pumpkin has the handblown look and vibrancy of Italian Murano glass, making it feel far more expensive than its $8 price tag. If you’re tired of the usual plush pumpkins and kitschy decor, this is an easy way to give your seasonal decorating a more sophisticated touch.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Pumpkin and Gourd Finds Under $2.

2
Harvest Doormat

Kirkton House 18x30 Deluxe Harvest Doorma, HSH Gingham
Aldi

Add a bright pop of color to your front porch with the Harvest Doormat ($8). Its orange gingham print fits right in with the autumn aesthetic without feeling cliché or overdone. Plus, it’s functional.

3
Fall Candles

Kirkton House Fall Icon Candle, Gourd
Aldi

Stocking up on fall candles before they’re all gone? The Aldi Finds section has both glass and ceramic options that come in mood-setting autumnal scents, including a Gourd Candle Jar, a Pumpkin Candle Jar, and an Acorn Candle Jar. And they’re only $7 each.

4
Pumpkin Dish Sponges

Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy/Mommy Fall, Mom Orange Pump
Aldi

Even Scrub Daddy is getting in on the fall fun. The brand just launched a limited-edition lineup of seasonal dish sponges in festive shapes, including a Pumpkin Sponge that’s just $4.

5
Baking Gadgets

Crofton Baking Gadgets, Adj Measuring
Aldi

‘Tis the season! Refresh your bakeware drawer before it’s time to pull out the pumpkin loaf and holiday cookie recipes. This week, Aldi is rolling out a big selection of baking essentials and gadgets, with prices at just $4. Must-haves include:

6
Coffee Table Fall Accents

Kirkton House Fall Tray Objects, Apples
Aldi

If your fall decor is starting to feel a little pumpkin-heavy, mix things up with these apple orchard-themed Coffee Table Fall Accents ($6). The four-piece set includes a wooden block sign, decorative beads, and other farmstand-style knickknacks.

7
Pet Sweaters

Heart To Tail Pet Sweater, Boulvard/Gray, Cowl Neck, M
Aldi

Get your pup ready for sweater weather with help from Aldi’s stylish closet of pet clothes. Retailing for $5 apiece, the Beige & Gray Cable-Knit Sweater, Burgundy Cable-Knit Sweater, and Multi-Striped Sweater come in a range of sizes and are designed with leash holes.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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