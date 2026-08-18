7 New Changes Coming to Bath & Body Works

Discover 7 major changes coming to Bath & Body Works, from new scent organization to specialty stores.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Earlier this year, Bath & Body Works announced it was transforming from a specialty retailer into a global brand. CEO and Director Daniel Heaf stated on a January earnings call that “2026 will be a year of investing behind our brand to strengthen our fundamentals and position our business for sustainable long-term growth,” which includes several major changes as part of the “holistic growth plan.” Halfway through the year, we are starting to see some major changes. According to Retail Dive, the company is “rolling out an enhanced experience to all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada,” aiming for “simplified navigation, clearer signage and an easy layout to make product discovery more intuitive.” Here are 7 major changes to expect at a Bath & Body Works near you.

1 Scents Are Being Organized by Fragrance Type

“Bath & Body Works wants to provide shoppers with a consistent way to explore its core categories, franchises and scents,” says Retail Drive. Stores will now organize scents by fragrance type, including botanicals and blooms, fresh and clean, fruity and bright, treats and sweets, and warm and woodsy.

2 Product Walls Are Being Organized Around the Categories of Body Care

Other changes will also affect how products are organized. Product walls will be coordinated around the categories of body care, hand soaps, and home fragrance. “Body care zones” will let shoppers find products for their daily routine, separated by body part.

RELATED: 11 Best Bath & Body Works “New Arrivals” Selling Out Fast

3 Signs Will Highlight Fragrance Notes and Benefits

There will also be more clarity on each fragrance note and the products’ benefits. Each section will include signs that highlight fragrance notes and benefits.

4 Special Collections Will Be Grouped Together

Special collections will also be grouped together. For example, product lines like Fruit Fusion, Everyday Luxuries, and Aromatherapy will be grouped together.

5 Year-Round Products Will Be on the Walls, While Seasonal Products Will Be Displayed on In-Store Fixtures

Not sure where to find your favorite products at Bath and Body Works? In the new model, year-round products will always be on the store’s walls, while In-store fixtures will showcase seasonal products.

6 There Are a Few New Specialty Stores

Bath & Body Works also introduced a new store design: Gingham+ in 2025. These concept stores feature “a new layout, tech elements and scent bars in select locations,” says Retail Dive. The company’s current rollout is “intended to work across all our store design formats, including Gingham+, to help create a more intuitive and engaging shopping experience for consumers,” a company spokesperson told the publication.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works New Arrivals in 2026

7 More Collaborations and High-End Products

Expect more high-end products and collaborations. For example, Bath & Body Works recently announced a collaboration with Hilary Duff to introduce its Fruit Fusion franchise. Other successful collaborations this year include Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Disney Princess collection, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection