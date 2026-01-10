5 Changes Hitting Bath & Body Works Stores in 2026

From fewer products to Amazon sales, these are the biggest Bath & Body Works changes coming in 2026.

One of our favorite things about Bath & Body Works is the brand’s ode to nostalgia. A mall staple for over 35 years, the company has amassed a cult following for releasing and rereleasing scents that evoke strong memories of youth. However, CEO and Director Daniel Heaf stated on a recent earnings call that “2026 will be a year of investing behind our brand to strengthen our fundamentals and position our business for sustainable long-term growth,” which includes several major changes as part of the “holistic growth plan.” Here are 5 changes to expect at Bath & Body Works in 2026.

1 Expect New, “Disruptive” and Innovative Products

According to Heaf, the brand is determined to create “disruptive and innovative products that serve the needs of today’s consumer.” The scent will be “accessible to everybody, thoughtfully sourced and ingredient-led,” he added. When will the new product hit shelves? Expect them sometime around the second half of the year.

2 There Will Be Less Inventory

If you have ever walked into a Bath & Body Works store and felt overwhelmed, you aren’t alone. One of this year’s goals is to reduce the number of products offered. “To sharpen our focus and make our in-store experience less overwhelming, we will cut our assortment and reduce complexity, concentrating on fewer, more on-trend product priorities,” Heaf said. This “edit” will take place during the first part of the year. They are also doing a “refocus” and will be getting rid of some categories, including hair and men’s grooming.

3 Products Will be Available on Amazon

One of the most surprising changes is that Bath & Body Works will be “thoughtfully” expanding into new markets, with an Amazon partnership. “Amazon will enable us to reach new consumers and reengage lap ones, and we will launch with a curated assortment of evergreen, hero products and over time, introduce products designed to acquire a new consumer,” Heaf said. Expect a “tight assortment” of products that will move “sequentially” throughout the rest of the year.

4 More Influencer Partnerships

The brand is also working toward “stronger creator advocacy” in 2026 through influencer partnerships. He also teased that two iconic scents will be amplified, but didn’t specify which. “New consumers will discover and love these fragrances when we treat them with the reference they deserve, elevate and market them properly,” he said.”We will deliver more impactful visual experiences in all our channels and across social platforms.”

5 Website and App Redesign and Free Shipping

The brand will invest in its website and app and make products more affordable by offering free shipping. “In early 2026, we will invest in a permanently lower and more competitive free shipping threshold,” he said.