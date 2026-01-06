11 Best New Bath & Body Works Spring Preview Finds Starting This Week

These new Bath & Body Works spring preview finds are already winning over devoted shoppers.

Bath & Body Works is clearing out all of the holiday and Christmas merchandise to make way for new inventory, and we couldn’t be more excited. The brand, which has helped men and women smell good since I was a kid, is kicking off 2026 by giving customers a sneak peek at what to expect this season, including the return of a nostalgic favorite that has been retired since 2013. And, the fantastic thing is, many of the “spring preview” products are on sale. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works finds from its spring preview.

1 Pearberry Fine Fragrance Mist

Bath & Body Works shoppers are losing their minds over the return of Pearberry, a scent that was discontinued in 2013. Pearberry Fine Fragrance Mist is creating a frenzy on the website and is on major sale, $4.23 from $16.95. “My absolute favorite scent besides Gingham. I’ve been waiting for it to come back and I scored. I’m happy,” writes one. “This was one of my fave scents in high school and so I was so happy to see it back. Very nostalgic scent. Pairs well with vanilla scents when layering. 10 out of 10,” another adds.

2 Flowerchild 3-Wick Candle

All the new spring candle scents are dropping, including Flowerchild 3-Wick Candle, a “floral, earthy, and woodsy fragrance,” according to the brand. With notes of white narcissus, cashmere musks, and sweet cedarwood, it is just sweet enough but still neutral so it won’t overpower a room.

3 Coconut Linen Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

I am a sucker for all things coconut, so I will definitely be ordering this Coconut Linen Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. “Smells so good. A clean soft coconut scent,” writes a shopper. Get it for $7.95 or mix and match with other products, five for $27.

4 Fiji White Sands Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Fiji White Sands Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is another great scent that will get you excited for the sunnier seasons to come. This one is $8.95 or mix and match with other products, five for $27. “10/10,” writes a shopper. “Smells so good!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

5 Whipped Honey & Vanilla Concentrated Room Spray

Whipped Honey & Vanilla Concentrated Room Spray, $8.95 or two for $16, is another great neutral scent. It is “the smell of your dreams,” a shopper states. “This product is amazing! Very strong so you don’t have to use a lot to cover a large area!” Another adds that it is “simply and cozy,” while a third confirms it is a great scent for your car.

6 Pineapple Mango Concentrated Room Spray

Looking for a sweet, tropical, and fruity smell? Pineapple Mango Concentrated Room Spray is a new hit with shoppers. “Super great smell not too too strong on either scent note, once aired out makes the room smell very clean with a subtle fruity scent,” writes one. Get it for $8.95 or two for $16.

7 Sunwashed Santal 3-Wick Candle

Le Labo Santal 33 is my go-to designer fragrance. I am always on the hunt for similar scents, especially candles. White Barn Sunwashed Santal 3-Wick Candle is my new favorite, $24.95. “The Woodsy scents B&BW released last year were some of the best, which is why when they re-released sunwashed santal (also Palo Santo & sage) I IMMEDIATELY bought as many as I could afford to stock up again. I never get tired of this scent and it is so elegant and understated,” writes a shopper.

8 Wallflowers Frangrance Refills

Now is the time to stock up on new Wallflowers scents, which are $7.95 or five for $28. Tiki Beach Wallflowers Fragrance Refill is a favorite with shoppers. “I purchased this one on a whim and wasn’t sure how it would perform. My-my was I impressed! The title and description on the website can be off-putting as it states that it is a fruity floral. However, it is a warm, toasted, slightly gourmand fragrance. It is nowhere near the typical “suntan lotion/beachy” scent that the name implies. I am very particular about vanilla and coconut scents as they tend to give off a sharp synthetic aroma at times that can be cloying. I’m definitely purchasing more of this fragrance!” writes a shopper.

9 Covered In Roses Travel Size Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Covered In Roses Travel-Size Ultimate Hydration Body Cream features a new floral scent. “Immerse yourself in the softness of thousands of rose petals. This fragrance envelops you in a whirlwind romance you can’t resist—warm, flirty and charming,” the brand writes, adding that it features notes of ruby berries, sugared rosebuds, and blush amber. Get it for $8.95 or buy three, get one free.

10 Lovely Dreamer Body Wash

Lovely Dreamer Body Wash is a new scent that is quickly becoming a favorite among shoppers. “This is becoming one of my most liked scents! Soft scent but leaves a lasting impression!” one shopper writes. It has fragrance notes of fluffy musk, clean woods, white iris, and fresh bergamot. Get it on sale for $ 3.73, down from $14.95.

11 Brown Sugar & Fig Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Brown Sugar & Fig Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is back and customers are celebrating by stocking up. “I am thrilled that this scent has finally returned! I’ve been stocking up for years because it has truly become my signature scent. It’s not too heavy or perfume-y. Everyone always comments on ‘how good I smell’ when I am wearing this,” one writes. Get it on sale for $4.23.