The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works is the gift that keeps on giving this fall. There have been so many sensational sales going on at the mall body and beauty store, from major discounts on candles to a Mix & Max bonanza on lots of body products. As part of the sale, if you buy three items, you get three free. Or, if you buy two, get one free. I went on a body lotion shopping spree. Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works lotions I bought this month.

1 Whipped Honey & Vanilla

Some Bath & Body Works scents overwhelm me. But this Whipped Honey & Vanilla smells like heaven and is decadent and light with fragrance notes: honey drizzle, blossoming neroli and whipped vanilla bean. It sells for $14.95.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Candles I Bought at the Epic Fall Sale.

2 Pink Obsessed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

I bought this Pink Obsessed Ultimate Hydration Body Cream for my daughter who is a fan of Sol de Janeiro and other girly body products. The $18.95 8 oz bottle of lotion smells super girly and happy, a blend of vanilla bourbon and warm florals, including blushing jasmine. “I loveeee this scent,” exclaims a shopper.

3 Eucalyptus Spearmint Moisturizing Body Lotion

I always keep eucalyptus products on hand. This Eucalyptus Spearmint Moisturizing Body Lotion, $15.95, smells like a day at the spa with notes of eucalyptus and spearmint.

4 Coco Shea Honey Fragranced Body Butter

Another great, ultra-hydrating neutral scent is Coco Shea Honey Fragranced Body Butter, $20.95. The 6.5 oz tub is warm and comforting with notes of sweet shea and golden honey. “I love this product it works really well on my skin and the smell is amazing,” one shopper writes. “Soft and silky,” adds another.

5 At the Beach Body Lotion

I am in denial that summer is ending, but this At the Beach Body Lotion offers up an endless summer experience. The $15.95 lotion smells like a beach day with white frangipani blossoms, toasted coconut, bergamot waters, sea salt breeze, and sun-kissed musk.

6 True Blue Spa Super Rich Body Cream

True Blue Spa Super Rich Body Cream is another scent-neutral spa product that will transport you into a luxurious spa in the comfort of your home with notes of shea butter. It’s incredibly hydrating. “Lay it on thick!!! I’m crying 🙌🏽🥹 I missed this so much! Just as amazing as I remembered! Please add this to core collection,” one shopper writes. “Soft and soothing,” added another. Works well. Lots of moisture that lasts long.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clearance Markdowns This Week.

7 Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Body Lotion

I also added Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Body Lotion to my shopping cart for a touch of fall. It has notes of heirloom pumpkin, autumn cinnamon, ginger snap, and whipped vanilla. “Smells like fall,” one person says. “This lasts longer than the body spray, of course. I love how it smells like fall and Thanksgiving. A little like potpourri, but i still love it.”