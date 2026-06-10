11 New Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are Hidden Gems

Shop 11 new Costco hidden gems, from UGG Tasman slippers to Baby Trend stroller wagons.

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If you haven’t shopped at your local Costco this month, you are missing out. The warehouse is getting in so many fabulous finds in every aisle, with some of the most surprising items of the year, at shockingly low prices. From home and outdoor essentials to FIFA World Cup-inspired Lego sets, a popular UGG style for a fraction of retail price, and even a 3-person sauna, you never know what you might walk out of the store with on your next visit. What are shoppers obsessing over this month? Here are 11 Costco finds shoppers say are hidden gems.

1 A Mosquito Zapping Gadget

Mosquito season is here, but the Thermacell Zone Mosquito Repellent can help keep the bugs away. “This might be one of the best summer finds for anyone who actually wants to enjoy being outside without constantly swatting mosquitoes,” writes Costco Buys. “The Thermacell E95 Zone Mosquito Repellent + FAST-Charging Dock is a rechargeable mosquito repellent device that creates a 20-foot zone of protection around you, making it perfect for backyard hangs, gardening, DIY projects, patios, or on the sidelines at sports games. No sprays and no chemicals applied to your skin. One charge provides up to 13 hours of mosquito protection, the starter pack includes 72 hours of repellent, and it is people + pet friendly, scent-free, and EPA reviewed for safety and effectiveness. Even better? It is currently $15 OFF at Costco, bringing it down to just $43.99 for a limited time. Find it online and in-store at select locations today for more summer, less swatting.”

2 A Pretty Cat Scratcher

There is a chic new scratching post for kitties at Costco for $21.99. “Cat parents this Wave Cat Scratcher at Costco is such a good find! It is 28 inches tall with a twisted paper rope scratching surface, comes with a catnip puffball on top, and honestly looks so good it could pass as home decor,” Costco Buys shares.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Reusable Costco Branded Bags

Costco gear always sells out fast. This month, the warehouse dropped branded reusable bags. “Costco lovers this reusable bag set was made FOR YOU! You get 4 bags covered in the most adorable print featuring your favorite Costco products as little characters…we are OBSESSED,” Costco Buys shared about the $6.99 set.

4 Gorgeous Area Rugs

Costco Savvy shared about Somerset Collection’s huge area rugs. “The rugs at Costco right now are actually so good! These 7×10 area rugs come in 3 styles with a soft, low-pile and easy maintenance!” she wrote. Choose from a few paterns, each $149.99.

5 Fabletics Biker Shorts

Costco Savvy also shared about new biker shorts from Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand, $12.99 a pair. “I found these NEW Fabletics biker shorts and they are buttery soft, high-waisted, and super flattering. They also come in XS–XXL sizing. Such a great find, especially for the price,” she wrote.

6 Snoopy Towel and Tote Bundles

If your little one loves Snoopy or The Peanuts, grab some Snoopy tote towel bundles for $24.99 each. “Spotted these Snoopy tote bundles at Costco and didn’t think twice. 😅 Comes with a tote + 2 beach towels and there are 2 design options. So cute for beach days or gifting!” Costco Savvy shared.

7 Messi Lego Sets

Costco Wonders shared about the pefect Lego set for soccer fans. “Costco just dropped one of the coolest soccer collectibles at the warehouse with this LEGO Messi Celebration set and it’s the kind of build fans instantly notice. The iconic celebration pose, Argentina-inspired design, and massive display size make this feel more like sports memorabilia than a LEGO set,” they wrote.

8 A 3-Person Sauna

Costco Wonders also shared about a 3-person sauna, the perfect splurge-worthy Father’s Day gift. “Costco just dropped one of the wildest backyard upgrades at the warehouse with this Almost Heaven Oasis sauna and it’s the kind of find that makes you do a double take. A full 3-person sauna at Costco wasn’t on my bingo card, but this could completely transform a backyard into a personal wellness retreat,” they wrote.

9 A Bougie Stroller Wagon

Costco even has a hot new stroller. “Mamas, this deal is TOO good to ignore! The Baby Trend Navigator Plus Stroller Wagon is around $300 on the brand’s website, but Costco has it for nearly HALF the price!” Costco Chika shares. “Perfect for moms-to-be, growing families, and busy parents on the go. It comfortably fits 1–2 kids, converts from stroller to wagon, and features a UPF 50+ canopy to help keep your little ones protected from the sun. Whether it’s park days, zoo trips, sports games, or everyday adventures, this is one of those purchases you’ll be glad you grabbed.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A 20 Gallon Aquarium Set

Costco new Deals shared about a new aquarium. ” Costco just brought in the Marina 20 Gallon LED Aquarium Kit and it’s a great starter setup for anyone thinking about getting a fish tank. It comes with a glass aquarium, LED lighting, clip-on filter, filter cartridges, fish food, and even a fish net to help get you started,” they wrote.

11 Popular Ugg Slippers

UGG alert! Costco New Deals revealed that some warehouses now have one of the brand’s most popular styles at a fraction of the retail price. “Costco has UGG Tasman slippers 😲 I spotted them in 2 colors They are $74.99 at Costco,” they wrote. “Wow! This is a GREAT find and the price is wonderful!” a shopper commented.