Shop 11 Costco finds that look like Pottery Barn, from modular sectionals to framed mirrors.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you want the Pottery Barn look, but don’t want to pay premium prices for home decor and furniture, you don’t have to. Costco is seriously bringing the traditional farmhouse vibe to its warehouse and website right now, offering everything from lamps and window treatments to sectionals and bed frames that give the same vibes as the expensive home brand but for a fraction of the price. And, some are even on sale this month. Here are 11 Costco finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Framed Bathroom Mirror

Pottery Barn sells many great bathroom mirrors. This Kohler Orime Rectangular Framed Mirror, $189.99, is a more affordable yet still super high-quality alternative. “Well made classy mirrors. I am very pleased,” writes a shopper. “This mirror is lovely in person. We bought the gold framed version for our half bath and it is perfect. Very easy hanging hardware and it arrived perfectly intact. So glad we bought it,” another added.

2 The “Perfect” Floor Lamp

This Bridgeport Designs Everett Downbridge Floor Lamp gives Pottery Barn vibes for a fraction of the price, at just $119.99. “This lamp is perfect. The shade is not huge so fits our space perfectly. Since we use the lamp to read, the diffuser was a must have and a nice addition. The base is heavy but also not huge. It came together quickly without a hitch. It’s exactly what we hoped for — something you can’t always say for furniture you buy sight unseen. Costco came through again. Good price, excellent value,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Gauzy Light Filtering White Curtains

If you are on the hunt for window treatments that look Pottery Barn without the hefty price tag, head to Costco and get these Silk Home Light Filtering Curtains, two panels for $36.99. “These are exactly what I expected from the description and photos. I love the fabric and how much light is allowed to get through. I needed something to soften the windows and still allow the natural light to flow into the room. Only wish that there were more colors to choose from,” writes a shopper.

4 A Gallery Wall Frame Set

Pottery Barn basically invented the gallery photo wall. However, getting the look with PB frames is pricey. This Mikasa 10-Piece Gallery Frame Set is just $56.99 and comes with a variety of sized frames ready for all your family photos. “This frame set is truly Lovely. And it is such a great deal, as there are 10 frames! Well worth the purchase price! Style is modern, but also classic. Simple, but elegant. Would look wonderful on a wall by the black frame set now available, which will be my next purchase! They could easily be incorporated together, for an engagingly creative look,” writes a shopper.

5 A Rustic Antler Lamp

Pottery Barn is all about the antler look starting in the fall. This Stylecraft Alvares Table Lamp, $79.99, is the same vibes for a fraction of the price. “Bought 2 of these. Very beautiful, solid construction and value for money,” writes a shopper.

6 A Seagrass Mirror

Seagrass is a staple summer textile for Pottery Barn. This stunning Jamie Young Co. Wila Round Seagrass Wall Mirror is a gorgeous statement piece for $239.99. “Just like the one on the C&B site, but cheaper!” wrote a shopper. “Beautiful mirror great quality,” another added.

7 A “High Quality” Blue Lamp

This blue ceramic Karan Table Lamp also reminds me of the Pottery Barn look, but for $189.99 instead of hundreds more. “Very happy with the lamps (I ordered 2). They exceeded my expectations for the price. I have been shopping for new lamps for months and these lamps are comparable to lamps that cost a lot more,” a shopper writes. “I absolutely love this lamp. High quality. It came totally put together. Just take it out of the box and place on the end table. I love the color. It goes so well with my decor,” adds another.

8 The “Perfect” Bed Frame with Storage

This Rose Universal Broadmoore Bed Frame with Storage looks straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog. And, it is currently on sale for $799.99 after $200 off. According to a shopper, the bed is “perfect” and “looks way more expensive than it was. The slats for the mattress are finished off well causing no damage to the mattress, and a make no noise when sleeping. The drawers are bigger than expected, which is a big plus, they are also soft closing and roll with ease. The bed is solid and looks gorgeous. I would definitely recommend this beautiful bed,” they write.

9 A “Beautiful” and “Incredibly Comfortable” Sectional

Pottery Barn sectionals are gorgeous, but again, they cost over $5,000. This Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional is under $2,000 and offers the same comfort and style as the designer alternative. ” The sofa is absolutely beautiful, incredibly comfortable, and feels very high quality. The cushions are supportive yet soft, and the craftsmanship is excellent,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Farmhouse Style Dining Table and Chairs

If you are looking for a dining room set with PB farmhouse vibes, this Bayside Furnishings Bryce Dining Table and 6 Chairs checks the boxes and is on sale for $899.99 after $400 off. “We love the table and chairs. The folded-in-the-middle leaf is the BEST! Love the ease of placing it! The table is beautiful and the chairs are comfy! Would highly recommend the purchase to anyone!” writes a shopper.

11 And, a Traditional Dresser

I love this Foremost Home Belmont Dresser, $599.97, which is both rustic and sophisticated, à la Pottery Barn. “Gorgeous high quality dresser. Looks and feels expensive,” a shopper writes. “Beautiful piece of furniture. Well crafted and the wood with round edges are a plus,” another adds.