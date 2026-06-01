11 Best Costco Shoe Deals Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

Find out which 11 Costco sneakers and sandals shoppers call hidden gems.

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For Costco members, the deals seem to be endless. If you haven’t been convinced to join Costco yet, the shoe deals might push you over the edge. For what’s often labeled as a grocery store, they have countless other items, including deals on shoes, that shoppers can’t get enough of.

1 New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 880v15 Sneaker

The New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 880v15 Sneaker is the ideal sneaker, for design and quality. “After ordering and experiencing these, I am a devotee of New Balance Fresh Foam. The bouncy foam built into the sole of the shoe makes these super comfortable for serious walks or daily use. They are perfect for someone like me who has had previous foot issues. Loved these so much I ordered them in white as well,” a reviewer said.

2 adidas Men’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneaker

The comfort is in the name with these adidas Men’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneaker that are a favorite among Costco shoppers (that are members for more than just the free samples). “Very comfortable and the wide fit is perfect. I’ve been using [them] for over two weeks and [am] very pleased with the comfort and fit,” a reviewer said.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Khombu Men’s Waterproof Hiking Boot

If you’re someone who likes to stay active outdoors, having a solid pair of hiking boots is a staple you should have in your closet, and these Khombu Men’s Waterproof Hiking Boots are a great options. “To me, these are better fit than Timberland hiking boots, and have about the same amount of inside padding. Padding is less than Merrell though, which [is] my favorite. But for this great price I bought 2 pairs,” a reviewer said.

4 Anne Klein Women’s Sandal

New summer sandals like the Anne Klein Women’s Sandal are a favorite among customers and under $30. “A fabulous sandal at a great price. Very comfortable with great shock absorption and arch support. No breaking in required–you can walk around all day on the first wear. No blisters or rubbing, either. I immediately bought another pair to gift to my mom,” a reviewer said.

5 Hurley Men’s Strap Sandal

These secure and supportive Hurley Men’s Strap Sandals are ideal for the warmer months. “I bought two pairs of these, one for my husband and one for myself. As a woman with larger feet I can often wear a mens size 8 and that was true for these sandals,” a reviewer said. “These are almost “springy.” They are so comfy. Much more comfortable than the TEVA’s I just bought. They are wide in the heel for my female foot but they are very adjustable including across the back. Bargain of the century!”

6 DV Dolce Vita Women’s Sandal

DV Dolce Vita Women’s Sandal comes in both black and tan with a rounded tip and buckles. “I absolutely love these sandals. They are so cute and so comfy. My foot tends to run a little wide yet not wide enough to buy wide shoe and these fit perfect. I highly recommend giving them a try,” a reviewer said.

7 Reef Women’s Water Vista Sandal

The Reef Water Vista Sandal works well in and out of the water. “Absolutely the best water-friendly sandal I’ve ever worn. Cute and super comfortable, dry quickly, easy to clean. So versatile and comfy, I wear them all the time, not just on the boat or at the beach. Love that the low platform style adds a little height as well,” a shopper said on a DSW review of the same shoe.

8 ECCO Women’s Soft 7 Leather Shoe

The ECCO Women’s Soft 7 Leather Shoe has a rounded toe that’s comfy and stylish. “Worth every penny! My first pair of Eccos, and they were so comfy walking all day on my trip to Rome, that I came back and bought a second pair in black. They should last a long time. More comfortable, supportive, and lighter than my Adidas shoes. Dressier for dinner with dresses and skirts,” a reviewer said.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

9 Converse Chuck Taylor Hi-Top Sneaker

For a stylish sneaker, grab a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor Hi-Tops in black or white. “These converse are super comfortable and pristine white! You almost need sunglasses just to look at them because they are that crisp. Costco delivery is clutch and I received them just 2 days after ordering. Highly recommend the kicks,” a reviewer said.

10 Vans Authentic Shoe

The Vans Authentic Shoe to reintroduce the skater style back into your closet. “Love my Vans. They fit perfectly. I wear an 8.5 M. They are light and comfortable and do not bother my feet whatsoever. I can wear them for hours. And they don’t make my feet look large. These are my first pair of Vans. I wish I had bought them years ago. I like that they never go out of style,” a reviewer said.

11 Kensie Women’s Strap Sandal

The Kensie Women’s Strap Sandal is a great go-to summer basic to have near your door ready to slip on, only setting you back $15.99 currently. “After 8 hours on my feet I can say these are worth every penny . They didn’t slide off my feet, and my feet don’t hurt. Very comfortable and tomorrow I am heading back to the warehouse to get a pair in black as well. So glad I dug all the way to the bottom of the stack to take a chance on these,” a reviewer said.