11 Walmart Summer Home Finds Under $15

Shop the best Walmart summer home finds under $15, from a strawberry vase to a neon LED wall light.

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Walmart’s home section—this week with plenty of finds under $15—is where the genuinely useful meets the genuinely charming. A Better Homes & Gardens bamboo melamine dinner plate for $3.48. A hyacinth basket with a lid. A strawberry vase and swan trinket dish. A neon LED wall light. A wax melt warmer shaped like a moon and stars. This is not a list of things you need—it’s a list of things that make your summer feel more fun, at prices you can feel good about. Here are eleven summer home finds under $15 worth knowing about.

1 Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo Melamine Dinner Plate

$3.48 for a melamine dinner plate would already be a steal that’s perfect for summer serving, but it’s the design—green florals or olives—that really makes it worth the purchase. This Better Homes & Gardens bamboo melamine dinner plate is lightweight, shatter-resistant, and works for anything from a backyard barbecue to a porch lunch.

2 Mainstays Swan Trinket Dish

Pure white and evoking open waters, swans are a summer decor vibe. This Mainstays swan trinket dish holds rings, earrings, small keepsakes, or nothing at all and still looks good doing it. At $6.92 it’s the kind of find that ends up on a nightstand or vanity and stays there permanently.

3 5×7 Resin Tabletop Picture Frame—Gold Bow

A gold bow on a resin picture frame is the detail that turns a standard frame into something that looks like it belongs in a boutique gift shop rather than a big-box retailer. This 5×7 gold bow resin tabletop picture frame is $12.97—put a photo in it before giving it as a gift and it becomes one of the more thoughtful $13 purchases available anywhere.

4 Mainstays Gold Ceramic Decorative Heart Trinket Tray

A gold ceramic heart tray is the vanity or dresser accent that organizes small items while looking intentional about it. This Mainstays gold ceramic heart trinket tray is $7.78—a small, charming home detail at the price of a coffee. Bright and metallic, it’s perfect as part of a summer refresh.

5 Mainstays Plug-In Wax Melt Warmer with LED Light—Moon & Stars

A moon and stars wax melt warmer with an LED light is home fragrance that doubles as ambient lighting—the kind of small detail that makes a bedroom or bathroom feel more intentional after dark. This Mainstays moon and stars wax melt warmer is $8.88 and the coziest find on this list.

6 Mainstays Gen Z Strawberry Vase

The strawberry motif has been one of the defining home decor moments of 2025 and 2026, and a strawberry-shaped vase is the version that commits to the trend most fully. This Mainstays Gen Z strawberry vase is $11.32—leave it empty on a shelf or fill it with greenery to complete the strawberry’s stem.

7 Faux Fabric Trailing Leaves in Ceramic Pot

Trailing leaves in a ceramic pot is the faux botanical that actually looks like it could be real—the trailing format gives it movement and dimension that a stiff faux plant can’t achieve. This faux trailing leaves in ceramic pot is $14.88 and the kind of home accent that reads considerably more expensive than it is.

8 Urban Shop Neon Vibe LED Wall Light—Red

A red neon LED wall light makes a bedroom, a gaming setup, or a home bar makes it clear: you’re serious about fun. This Urban Shop Neon Vibe LED wall light has USB connectivity and is $14.88.

9 My Texas House Floral Ceramic Chip and Dip Tray—Red, White and Blue

A red, white, and blue floral chip and dip tray is the summer entertaining piece that earns its place at every Fourth of July gathering and doesn’t have to leave after the holiday. This My Texas House floral ceramic chip and dip tray is $12.97—functional, festive, and the kind of serving piece that gets pulled out every time company comes over through Labor Day.

10 Better Homes & Gardens 7×9 Float-to-5×7 Metal Easel Floating Frame—Gold

An easel floating frame in gold gives a photo the gallery treatment—the float mount creates a shadow gap between the image and the frame that makes even a standard print look like a real display piece. This Better Homes & Gardens gold metal easel floating frame is $14.97.

11 Better Homes & Gardens Hyacinth Basket with Lid

A hyacinth basket with a lid is the storage solution that looks decorative enough to leave on a shelf, a coffee table, or a bathroom counter without drawing attention to the fact that it’s hiding something. This Better Homes & Gardens hyacinth basket with lid is $14.97—the most versatile organizational find on this list.