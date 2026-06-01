11 Best Dollar General Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

Dollar General has surprising apparel finds for summer, with items starting at just $1.

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Dollar General continues to surprise me. Sure, not everything is a win, but I’ve been very surprised by their selection of home goods, seasonal decor, and overall store options available. Although not much is available, they have clothing and apparel finds for very reasonable prices, providing shoppers with a few basics needed for the summer.

1 Zone Pro Padded Bra, Black

Who knew that Dollar General carries bras, but they do for only five dollars! Bras can be quite pricey, so keeping a few of the Zone Pro Padded Bra Black Comfy, a padded bra that’s easy to wear all day and supportive, stocked in your closet is a lifesaver.

2 Sleep Shorts, Lavender Plaid

Pajamas don’t need to be cute, it really comes down to comfort, but if you can blend both cute and comfortable, it’s a win-win. Especially if they’re inexpensive, now you’re really talking. These Sleep Shorts, Lavender Plaid are the ideal go to for bedtime comfort, and only $6.

3 Bobbie Brooks Ladies Woven Sleep Pants

These Bobbie Brooks Ladies’ Woven Sleep Pants are comfy and cozy, blending a loose and relaxed style for your bedtime routine. The fact that they cost under $15 makes this purchase even better.

4 Hanes Men’s Short-Sleeve Pocket Tee

Having a couple of these Hanes Men’s Short Sleeve Pocket Tee shirts are ideal for the summer months. They’re functional and easy to throw on under your work shirt, heading to a workout, mowing the lawn, or even when you want something comfy to wear to a backyard barbecue.

5 Zone Pro Men’s Half Cushion Ankle Socks, 6-Pack

If you’re anything like my fiancé, he burns through socks quickly, so this six pack of Zone Pro Men’s Half Cushion Ankle Socks are a cheap solution. You can buy a couple packs to keep on standby for when the sudden toe holes appear.

6 Classic Black Cap

Whether it’s to keep the sun out of your eyes or to complete an outfit, similar to the simple black Hanes t-shirt, a simple black cap is a great way to complete a casual outfit. This Classic Black Cap from Dollar General will only set you back $7.50.

7 Summer Men’s Stripe Printed Flip-Flops

It seems like just about nothing costs a dollar nowadays, even a candy bar or a coffee, but at Dollar General you can still get shoes for one dollar. These lightweight Summer Men’s Stripe Printed Flip Flops are only a buck, so stock up on a few pairs.

8 Mission Ridge Men’s Boonie Hat With Camouflage Print

The Mission Ridge Men’s Boonie Hat With Camouflage Print is ideal for outdoor coverage. Whether you’re fishing, hiking out in the blaring sun, or doing any outdoor activity, it’s important to equip yourself with the proper sun protection, which at times goes beyond sunscreen.

9 Spring Men’s Black Clogs

Coming in again with the shocking prices, you can purchase these Spring Men’s Black Clogs for just $3. These lightweight black crocs are perfect for slipping on if you just need to take out the garbage or run a quick errand. They might not be the most stylish, but they’re functional, easy, and inexpensive.

10 Ladies Fuzzy Slippers, Black

Even during the warmer months, when the AC is blaring in the house onto the hardwood floors, you need a way to keep your feet warm. For under 10 bucks, grab a pair of these Ladies’ Fuzzy Slippers for when your feet need a little extra coverage around the house.

These Summer Men’s Black Cork Footbed Double-Buckle Sandals are perfect for the summer and only six dollars. Not only are they functional, but with the double buckle they’re quite stylish.