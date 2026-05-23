11 Best New Dollar General Summer Finds This Week

Shop the best new Dollar General summer finds, from an Igloo cooler to a Bluetooth speaker.

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Dollar General’s doesn’t always get the online buzz of some other discount retailers, but summer is when the store really shines. This week’s drop pulls together a backyard bash with just one haul: think Bluetooth speakers, a 30-quart Igloo cooler, stainless steel tumblers, an inflatable pool bar, grill tools, and more. It’s all in one place, most of it under $10. Here are 11 finds worth grabbing before the season gets away from you.

1 Billboard Wireless Pill Speaker—Purple

Compact wireless speakers have become a summer essential, and Billboard has been making reliable, affordable audio gear for years. This Billboard wireless pill speaker in purple is $9—low enough that bringing it to the beach, the pool, or on a camping trip stops feeling like a risk and starts feeling like a win.

2 Igloo Profile Chest Cooler—30 Qt., Aquatic Teal

Thirty quarts is the sweet spot for a day cooler—enough room for drinks and food for a small group without the weight and bulk of a full-size model. This Igloo Profile chest cooler in aquatic teal is from one of the most trusted names in portable cold storage, and at $25 it comes in well below Igloo’s standard retail pricing.

3 Cryopack Large Hard Ice Pack

But wait! Your cooler isn’t complete without a reusable hard ice pack. Not only will this keep your drinks cold longer than loose ice, it also won’t leave everything sitting in a puddle of meltwater by afternoon. This Cryopack large hard ice pak is just $3.

4 Summer Fun Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw—40 oz

Speaking of keeping things cool, this 40-ounce summer fun stainless steel tumbler means a cold drink that stays cold through an entire afternoon outside. It comes in assorted designs, includes a straw, and arrives at a $5 price point that makes buying one for everyone at a cookout a genuinely affordable idea.

5 Summer Red Sea Animal Mesh Beach Tote Bag

Mesh beach totes are the practical choice over canvas—they shake out easily, dry fast, and let sand fall through rather than collecting in the bottom for the rest of the season. This red sea animal mesh beach tote brings a fun, ocean-themed print to a functional format at $6. Just do it. The kids will go nuts.

6 Summer Assorted Hair Clips

At Dollar General, hair clips are a $1 purchase that deliver daily utility from June through September. These summer hair clips come in two designs of flowers and hearts, keeping kids’ hair up and off their necks during the sweatiest season.

7 Hydro Force Inflatable Pool Cooler

Float your drinks in the pool rather than climbing out every time you want one. This Hydro Force inflatable pool cooler is designed to float alongside swimmers and keep beverages cold—the summer entertaining upgrade that makes a pool day feel like a resort day. It’s $22.

8 Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters—16 Count

All-natural, quick-lighting, and reliable—Royal Oak Tumbleweeds are the firestarter that grilling regulars keep stocked in quantity. Sixteen of them for $6 at Dollar General means the grill starts on the first try, every time, without lighter fluid theatrics. The Royal Oak Tumbleweeds 16-count pack is ready when you are.

9 Kingsford Easy Light Charcoal Briquettes—4 lb

Easy Light bags eliminate the need for a chimney or lighter fluid entirely—the bag itself is the firestarter. This 4-pound bag of Kingsford Easy Light charcoal briquettes is $8.50 and the fastest path from cold grill to cooking temperature on a weeknight. Pair it with the Tumbleweeds above for a belt-and-suspenders approach to reliable fire.

10 TPR Handle Grill Tongs

Good grill tongs don’t require much—a comfortable grip, enough length to keep hands away from the heat, and enough tension to actually hold food securely. These TPR handle grill tongs check all three boxes at $3, making them the simplest upgrade for anyone whose current tongs have seen better days.

11 Grady Planter—14 Inch

A 14-inch planter has enough volume for a statement summer plant—a large annual, a trailing vine, or a cluster of flowering herbs that actually fills the container. This Grady planter in assorted styles is $8 and a strong value for a planter this size, which typically runs $15 and up at garden centers.