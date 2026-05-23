 Skip to content

11 Best New Dollar General Summer Finds This Week

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 23, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the best new Dollar General summer finds, from an Igloo cooler to a Bluetooth speaker.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 23, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General’s doesn’t always get the online buzz of some other discount retailers, but summer is when the store really shines. This week’s drop pulls together a backyard bash with just one haul: think Bluetooth speakers, a 30-quart Igloo cooler, stainless steel tumblers, an inflatable pool bar, grill tools, and more. It’s all in one place, most of it under $10. Here are 11 finds worth grabbing before the season gets away from you.

1
Billboard Wireless Pill Speaker—Purple

Billboard Wireless Pill Speaker, Purple
Dollar General

Compact wireless speakers have become a summer essential, and Billboard has been making reliable, affordable audio gear for years. This Billboard wireless pill speaker in purple is $9—low enough that bringing it to the beach, the pool, or on a camping trip stops feeling like a risk and starts feeling like a win.

2
Igloo Profile Chest Cooler—30 Qt., Aquatic Teal

Igloo Profile Chest Cooler, 30 qt, Aquatic Teal
Dollar General

Thirty quarts is the sweet spot for a day cooler—enough room for drinks and food for a small group without the weight and bulk of a full-size model. This Igloo Profile chest cooler in aquatic teal is from one of the most trusted names in portable cold storage, and at $25 it comes in well below Igloo’s standard retail pricing.

3
Cryopack Large Hard Ice Pack

Cryopack The Canadian Chill Large Hard ICEpak, IP200
Dollar General

But wait! Your cooler isn’t complete without a reusable hard ice pack. Not only will this keep your drinks cold longer than loose ice, it also won’t leave everything sitting in a puddle of meltwater by afternoon. This Cryopack large hard ice pak is just $3.

4
Summer Fun Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw—40 oz

Summer Fun Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, 40 oz, Assorted
Dollar General

Speaking of keeping things cool, this 40-ounce summer fun stainless steel tumbler means a cold drink that stays cold through an entire afternoon outside. It comes in assorted designs, includes a straw, and arrives at a $5 price point that makes buying one for everyone at a cookout a genuinely affordable idea.

5
Summer Red Sea Animal Mesh Beach Tote Bag

Summer Red Sea Animal Mesh Beach Tote Bag
Dollar General

Mesh beach totes are the practical choice over canvas—they shake out easily, dry fast, and let sand fall through rather than collecting in the bottom for the rest of the season. This red sea animal mesh beach tote brings a fun, ocean-themed print to a functional format at $6. Just do it. The kids will go nuts.

6
Summer Assorted Hair Clips

Summer Assorted Hair Clips, 2 Assorted Designs
Dollar General

At Dollar General, hair clips are a $1 purchase that deliver daily utility from June through September. These summer hair clips come in two designs of flowers and hearts, keeping kids’ hair up and off their necks during the sweatiest season.

7
Hydro Force Inflatable Pool Cooler

Hydro Force Inflatable Pool Cooler, 1 ct
Dollar General

Float your drinks in the pool rather than climbing out every time you want one. This Hydro Force inflatable pool cooler is designed to float alongside swimmers and keep beverages cold—the summer entertaining upgrade that makes a pool day feel like a resort day. It’s $22.

8
Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters—16 Count

Royal Oak Tumbleweeds Firestarters, 16 ct
Dollar General

All-natural, quick-lighting, and reliable—Royal Oak Tumbleweeds are the firestarter that grilling regulars keep stocked in quantity. Sixteen of them for $6 at Dollar General means the grill starts on the first try, every time, without lighter fluid theatrics. The Royal Oak Tumbleweeds 16-count pack is ready when you are.

9
Kingsford Easy Light Charcoal Briquettes—4 lb

Kingsford Easy Light Charcoal Briquettes, Original, 4 lb. Bag
Dollar General

Easy Light bags eliminate the need for a chimney or lighter fluid entirely—the bag itself is the firestarter. This 4-pound bag of Kingsford Easy Light charcoal briquettes is $8.50 and the fastest path from cold grill to cooking temperature on a weeknight. Pair it with the Tumbleweeds above for a belt-and-suspenders approach to reliable fire.

10
TPR Handle Grill Tongs

TPR Handle Grill Tongs
Dollar General

Good grill tongs don’t require much—a comfortable grip, enough length to keep hands away from the heat, and enough tension to actually hold food securely. These TPR handle grill tongs check all three boxes at $3, making them the simplest upgrade for anyone whose current tongs have seen better days.

11
Grady Planter—14 Inch

Grady Planter, 14 in, 1 ct, Assorted1 Grady Planter, 14 in, 1 ct, Assorted2 Grady Planter, 14 in, 1 ct, Assorted
Dollar General

A 14-inch planter has enough volume for a statement summer plant—a large annual, a trailing vine, or a cluster of flowering herbs that actually fills the container. This Grady planter in assorted styles is $8 and a strong value for a planter this size, which typically runs $15 and up at garden centers.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family