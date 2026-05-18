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11 Gap Summer Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 18, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shoppers are loving these polished summer styles with luxe appeal.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 18, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking to elevate your summer wardrobe without blowing your budget? Gap‘s latest summer collection makes it easy, with breezy linen tops, versatile sundresses, and office-ready culottes that deliver a polished, high-end feel at surprisingly affordable prices. Without further ado, here are 11 summer clothing pieces that Gap shoppers say look more luxe than their price tag.

1
Eyelet Mini Skirt

Embroidered Mini Skirt
Old Navy

Put an elevated spin on the mini skirt trend with the Eyelet Mini Skirt ($80). It’s more sophisticated than a gingham print, but not simple as a classic denim style. Wear it with a denim blouse and espadrille platforms for a picture-perfect vacation ‘fit.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
Old Navy

From rooftop happy hours to Fourth of July, you’ll have plenty of chances to show-off this Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Dress ($118) all summer long. Designed with removable spaghetti straps, it gives you two styling options in one. Keep it simple with slip-on sandals or take things up a notch with strappy heels.

3
Linen-Blend Gingham Tank Top

Linen-Blend Crop Shell Tank Top
Old Navy

Despite the cropped hem, the Linen-Blend Gingham Tank Top ($50) is still suitable for the workplace thanks to its modest neckline and relaxed fit. Pair it with pleated trousers and kitten heels.

4
UltraSoft Denim Mini Shirtdress

UltraSoft Denim Mini Shirtdress
Old Navy

Throw on this UltraSoft Denim Mini Shirtdress ($90) and cowboy boots for a cute country concert ‘fit. Alternatively, you can slip into sensible sneakers, ballet flats, mules, platform sandals, or block heels—no style is off the table.

5
Linen-Blend Culotte Pants

Linen-Blend Relaxed Easy Culotte Pants
Old Navy

If you want to experiment with the culotte trend, the Linen-Blend Culotte Pants ($80) is a fun option. The navy polka-dot print adds a stylish twist compared to classic denim, while the linen-blend fabric keeps things light and breathable.

6
Sleeveless Embroidered Button-Front Maxi Dress

Linen-Blend Embroidered Button-Front Cami Maxi Dress
Old Navy

Made from airy linen-blend fabric, this Sleeveless Embroidered Button-Front Maxi Dress ($148) features an eyelet sweetheart neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a smocked back panel for extra stretch. It’s available in black or red in regular, tall, and petite lengths.

7
Low-Slung Drawstring Denim Shorts

3.5
Old Navy

These Low-Slung Drawstring Denim Shorts (on sale for $29) aren’t your average low-rise jean shorts. They have an elasticized, drawstring waistband with a 3.5-inch inseam, and they’re made from the brand’s signature supersoft cotton-Tencel blend for optimal comfort. The shorts come in sizes XXS–XXL.

8
100% Cotton Crochet Sweater

100% Cotton Crochet Relaxed Sweater
Old Navy

Summer calls for airy pieces, much like this stylish 100% Cotton Crochet Sweater ($80). It features a relaxed fit with drop shoulders and loose sleeves, along with a ribbed hemline, crew collar, and cuffs.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Summer Shoes That Are Selling Fast.

9
Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt

Cotton Gauze Tiered Easy Maxi Skirt
Old Navy

Available in nine colors, the Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt ($80) is your day-to-night staple piece. Wear it to the office with a button-down vest then dress it down with a cropped tank top on the weekends.

10
Cotton Gauze Racer Shell Tank Top

Cotton Gauze Racer Shell Tank Top
Old Navy

Lightweight and airy, the Cotton Gauze Racer Shell Tank Top ($50) is the basic everyday shirt your summer capsule wardrobe needs. “I love that this tank is versatile—it can be dressed up with some nice trousers or worn casually with a pair of jeans. The fit is flattering and falls nicely,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

11
Cotton Gauze Easy Joggers

Cotton Gauze Easy Joggers
Old Navy

Grab the Cotton Gauze Easy Joggers ($80) for a matching set! The comfy duo has the feel of loungewear, but looks elevated enough for casual outings.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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