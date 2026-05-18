11 Gap Summer Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Shoppers are loving these polished summer styles with luxe appeal.

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Looking to elevate your summer wardrobe without blowing your budget? Gap‘s latest summer collection makes it easy, with breezy linen tops, versatile sundresses, and office-ready culottes that deliver a polished, high-end feel at surprisingly affordable prices. Without further ado, here are 11 summer clothing pieces that Gap shoppers say look more luxe than their price tag.

1 Eyelet Mini Skirt

Put an elevated spin on the mini skirt trend with the Eyelet Mini Skirt ($80). It’s more sophisticated than a gingham print, but not simple as a classic denim style. Wear it with a denim blouse and espadrille platforms for a picture-perfect vacation ‘fit.

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2 Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

From rooftop happy hours to Fourth of July, you’ll have plenty of chances to show-off this Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Dress ($118) all summer long. Designed with removable spaghetti straps, it gives you two styling options in one. Keep it simple with slip-on sandals or take things up a notch with strappy heels.

3 Linen-Blend Gingham Tank Top

Despite the cropped hem, the Linen-Blend Gingham Tank Top ($50) is still suitable for the workplace thanks to its modest neckline and relaxed fit. Pair it with pleated trousers and kitten heels.

4 UltraSoft Denim Mini Shirtdress

Throw on this UltraSoft Denim Mini Shirtdress ($90) and cowboy boots for a cute country concert ‘fit. Alternatively, you can slip into sensible sneakers, ballet flats, mules, platform sandals, or block heels—no style is off the table.

5 Linen-Blend Culotte Pants

If you want to experiment with the culotte trend, the Linen-Blend Culotte Pants ($80) is a fun option. The navy polka-dot print adds a stylish twist compared to classic denim, while the linen-blend fabric keeps things light and breathable.

6 Sleeveless Embroidered Button-Front Maxi Dress

Made from airy linen-blend fabric, this Sleeveless Embroidered Button-Front Maxi Dress ($148) features an eyelet sweetheart neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a smocked back panel for extra stretch. It’s available in black or red in regular, tall, and petite lengths.

7 Low-Slung Drawstring Denim Shorts

These Low-Slung Drawstring Denim Shorts (on sale for $29) aren’t your average low-rise jean shorts. They have an elasticized, drawstring waistband with a 3.5-inch inseam, and they’re made from the brand’s signature supersoft cotton-Tencel blend for optimal comfort. The shorts come in sizes XXS–XXL.

8 100% Cotton Crochet Sweater

Summer calls for airy pieces, much like this stylish 100% Cotton Crochet Sweater ($80). It features a relaxed fit with drop shoulders and loose sleeves, along with a ribbed hemline, crew collar, and cuffs.

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9 Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt

Available in nine colors, the Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt ($80) is your day-to-night staple piece. Wear it to the office with a button-down vest then dress it down with a cropped tank top on the weekends.

10 Cotton Gauze Racer Shell Tank Top

Lightweight and airy, the Cotton Gauze Racer Shell Tank Top ($50) is the basic everyday shirt your summer capsule wardrobe needs. “I love that this tank is versatile—it can be dressed up with some nice trousers or worn casually with a pair of jeans. The fit is flattering and falls nicely,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

11 Cotton Gauze Easy Joggers

Grab the Cotton Gauze Easy Joggers ($80) for a matching set! The comfy duo has the feel of loungewear, but looks elevated enough for casual outings.