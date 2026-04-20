11 Best New Old Navy Spring Finds Selling Out Fast

Trending Old Navy spring styles include dresses, jeans, tops, and loungewear.

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It’s me again, your resident Old Navy shopping expert! I’m finally on the other side of my spring closet cleanout, which means I’m ready to refresh my wardrobe with new swimsuits, airy pajamas, fun going out tops, and flowy sundresses for the season. Below, shop the 11 best Old Navy spring styles that are trending and selling out fast.

1 Side Tank Top

This Side Tank Top ($35) has a flattering square neckline and can be cinched at the waist to accentuate your curves. Wear the denim style to the office with black linen trousers and kitten heels, then take the green gingham print for a spin with white jeans on the weekend.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy and Gap Spring Shoes Flying Off Shelves Now.

2 Seersucker Boxer Pajama Shorts

Made from soft cotton, these Seersucker Boxer Pajama Shorts ($25) have an elasticized waist with a loose fit through the hips and thighs for maximum comfort. They’re available in multiple plaid prints and sizes XS—4X.

3 Scalloped Mini Shift Dress

Wear this airy Scalloped Mini Shift Dress (on sale for $27) everywhere, whether it’s Mother’s Day brunch or happy hour drinks with the girls. It features a modest neckline, relaxed fit, and coordinating scalloped details at the collar and hem.

4 Button-Down Linen Blend Top

Decorative buttons, a softly flared A-line silhouette, and curved front seams are just some of the dressy details I love about this Button-Down Linen Blend Top (on sale for $24). Pick it up in classic black and warm white, or snag it in a fun spring print like navy gingham or black polka dots.

5 Mid-Rise Loose Culotte Jeans

Capri pants are trending again. Try the look yourself with these Mid-Rise Loose Culotte Jeans (on sale for $32), featuring a wide-leg shape that hits at mid-calf. Their baggy fit pairs best with fitted tees and midriff-bearing blouses.

6 Sleeveless Pointelle Tie-Strap Top

This Sleeveless Pointelle Tie-Strap Top ($27) is totally giving spring-summer vibes. The knit fabric is naturally breathable (but air dry to prevent shrinking) and the straps are adjustable thanks to their tie design.

7 Old Navy x The Devil Wears Prada Hat

In honor of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Old Navy has partnered with the legendary film to create this iconic “That’s All” Baseball Hat ($20). Grab it for the Nigel to your Andy.

8 High-Waisted Drapey Shorts

These High-Waisted Drapey Shorts ($37) have the look of a mini skirt, but they’re breezy shorts in disguise. Best of all, they have side pockets.

RELATED: 11 Best New DSW Deals Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Handkerchief Halter Top

I’m getting this Handkerchief Halter Top ($20) in every color to wear with jeans, linen and denim shorts, skirts, and palazzo pants. It comes in petite, standard, and tall sizes, so you can find the perfect hem length.

10 Pointelle Rib-Knit Swimsuit Cover-Up

The intricate crochet design on this Pointelle Rib-Knit Swimsuit Cover-Up (on sale for $27) makes it look a lot more expensive than it is. You’ll be the most stylish gal on the pool deck and boardwalk this summer.

11 Mid-Rise Pull-On Utility Jeans

Get the look of real denim with sweatpant-level comfort in Old Navy’s Mid-Rise Pull-On Utility Jeans (on sale for $40). They have a drawstring waistband and cinch at the ankle.