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11 Best New Old Navy Spring Finds Selling Out Fast

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 20, 2026
Fact-Checked
Trending Old Navy spring styles include dresses, jeans, tops, and loungewear.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 20, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s me again, your resident Old Navy shopping expert! I’m finally on the other side of my spring closet cleanout, which means I’m ready to refresh my wardrobe with new swimsuits, airy pajamas, fun going out tops, and flowy sundresses for the season. Below, shop the 11 best Old Navy spring styles that are trending and selling out fast.

1
Side Tank Top

Side-Tie Tank Top
Old Navy

This Side Tank Top ($35) has a flattering square neckline and can be cinched at the waist to accentuate your curves. Wear the denim style to the office with black linen trousers and kitten heels, then take the green gingham print for a spin with white jeans on the weekend.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy and Gap Spring Shoes Flying Off Shelves Now.

2
Seersucker Boxer Pajama Shorts

Seersucker Boxer Pajama Shorts
Old Navy

Made from soft cotton, these Seersucker Boxer Pajama Shorts ($25) have an elasticized waist with a loose fit through the hips and thighs for maximum comfort. They’re available in multiple plaid prints and sizes XS—4X.

3
Scalloped Mini Shift Dress

Scalloped-Edge Apron-Neck Mini Shift Dress
Old Navy

Wear this airy Scalloped Mini Shift Dress (on sale for $27) everywhere, whether it’s Mother’s Day brunch or happy hour drinks with the girls. It features a modest neckline, relaxed fit, and coordinating scalloped details at the collar and hem.

4
Button-Down Linen Blend Top

Button-Down Linen Blend Top
Old Navy

Decorative buttons, a softly flared A-line silhouette, and curved front seams are just some of the dressy details I love about this Button-Down Linen Blend Top (on sale for $24). Pick it up in classic black and warm white, or snag it in a fun spring print like navy gingham or black polka dots.

5
Mid-Rise Loose Culotte Jeans

Mid-Rise Loose Culotte Jeans
Old Navy

Capri pants are trending again. Try the look yourself with these Mid-Rise Loose Culotte Jeans (on sale for $32), featuring a wide-leg shape that hits at mid-calf. Their baggy fit pairs best with fitted tees and midriff-bearing blouses.

6
Sleeveless Pointelle Tie-Strap Top

Sleeveless Pointelle Tie-Strap Tank Top
Old Navy

This Sleeveless Pointelle Tie-Strap Top ($27) is totally giving spring-summer vibes. The knit fabric is naturally breathable (but air dry to prevent shrinking) and the straps are adjustable thanks to their tie design.

7
Old Navy x The Devil Wears Prada Hat

Old Navy x The Devil Wears Prada Baseball Hat for Adults
Old Navy

In honor of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Old Navy has partnered with the legendary film to create this iconic “That’s All” Baseball Hat ($20). Grab it for the Nigel to your Andy.

8
High-Waisted Drapey Shorts

High-Waisted Drapey Skirt Short
Old Navy

These High-Waisted Drapey Shorts ($37) have the look of a mini skirt, but they’re breezy shorts in disguise. Best of all, they have side pockets.

RELATED: 11 Best New DSW Deals Hitting Shelves This Week.

9
Handkerchief Halter Top

Handkerchief Halter Top
Old Navy

I’m getting this Handkerchief Halter Top ($20) in every color to wear with jeans, linen and denim shorts, skirts, and palazzo pants. It comes in petite, standard, and tall sizes, so you can find the perfect hem length.

10
Pointelle Rib-Knit Swimsuit Cover-Up

Pointelle Rib-Knit Cover-Up
Old Navy

The intricate crochet design on this Pointelle Rib-Knit Swimsuit Cover-Up (on sale for $27) makes it look a lot more expensive than it is. You’ll be the most stylish gal on the pool deck and boardwalk this summer.

11
Mid-Rise Pull-On Utility Jeans

Mid-Rise Pull-On Utility Harem Jeans
Old Navy

Get the look of real denim with sweatpant-level comfort in Old Navy’s Mid-Rise Pull-On Utility Jeans (on sale for $40). They have a drawstring waistband and cinch at the ankle.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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