11 Best New Old Navy and Gap Spring Shoes Flying Off Shelves Now

It’s the season of jelly shoes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m an Old Navy connoisseur. So, I feel it’s my responsibility to alert you to some Old Navy and Gap breaking news: Spring shoes have officially arrived! From jelly kitten heels (yup, you read that right) to coastal chic Mary Janes, here are the 11 best new spring shoes from Old Navy and Gap.

RELATED: 6 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes.

1 Flip-flop jellies for adults

Of all the ’90s fashion trends having a resurgence, jelly shoes are definitely our favorite. And it appears Old Navy feels the same, because Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals just landed in stores. Grab a $15 pair in lilac purple or light blue while supplies last (trust us, they will sell out).

2 Jelly dupes for Birkenstocks

Speaking of which, Old Navy also dropped its own version of jelly Birkenstocks. For $25, shoppers can pick up a pair of Jelly Slides in ice blue, hot pink, or light green. They feature double adjustable buckles for a customized fit.

3 These jelly sandals for beach days

And the gift keeps on giving: Gap is also selling Jelly Thong Sandals ($40) in eight colors and sizes 6 through 10. Wear them with a swimsuit cover-up, floppy hat, and sunglasses, or style the colorful sandals with white jeans and a flowy top.

4 Trendy flats that show off your pedicure

If you hurry, you can snag these Mesh Ballet Flats for just $18 while they’re 40 percent off at Old Navy. They have a trendy V-shaped toe, and the breathable mesh design keeps things airy and lets your pedicure peek through.

Shoppers call the mesh slip-ons the “perfect spring shoe,” though some recommend sizing down since they tend to stretch with wear.

RELATED: 7 Best New Old Navy Spring Accessories.

5 Boho-inspired mules

Complete your all-white look with these super cute Crochet Flats ($65 at Gap), which are basically mules without the heel. According to a five-star reviewer, they’re lightweight and require no break-in period. Another person praised their versatility, noting they can easily be dressed up or down.

6 Coastal chic Mary Janes

For the office, consider adding these Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Flats to your workwear rotation. Old Navy has them in both black and white, and honestly, how is a girl to choose? At nearly 50 percent off, you might as well get both for just $21 a pair.

The juxtaposition of the ivory faux leather uppers and woven heels make these Arden Platform Sandals ($65 at Gap) a stylish pick for G.N.O. and date nights. The chunky heels are available in ivory, cognac, and black and sizes 5 through 11; Gap recommends sizing up for half sizes.

8 Fashion-forward sneakers

Another retro fashion trend we’re embracing this spring is gum-soled trainers, much like these Gum Sole Lace-Up Sneakers from Old Navy. Their rubber bottoms provide superior traction, plus they have memory foam insoles for added comfort.

Best of all, they’re discounted by 50 percent right now, marking them down to just $22.

RELATED: 11 Best Old Navy New Arrivals.

9 Mary Janes that’ll turn heads

Gap describes these Meg Mary Jane Flats ($95) as an “espadrille-inspired” shoe for “relaxed, warm-weather styling.” The buckled flats are made from natural woven textiles and soft footbeds.

10 Faux leather sandals that look like the real deal

Firstly, no one will be able to tell that these Faux Leather Slides from Old Navy are knock-offs, and subsequently, no one will believe you only paid $14 for them!

“These are the cutest sandals that go with everything!” raved one shopper, to which another chimed in, “These are so comfortable, I’m going back to get every color!”

11 Jelly kitten heels (yeah, you read that right)

Of course, we had to end on a high note: Introducing Gap’s Margo Jelly Sandal, a jelly kitten heel if you will. Scoop them up for $48 before they’re gone for the season.