6 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Brands like Frye and Sperry are majorly marked down.

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Spring is all about new beginnings, and your shoe rack is no exception. Whether you’re drawn to strappy sandals for weekend brunches, crisp sneakers for running errands, or stylish block heels that can carry you from the office to happy hour, the right pair of shoes has a way of pulling an entire season together.

And the only thing better than finding that perfect pair just in time for warmer weather? Finding it without the eye-watering price tag. That’s where Marshalls comes in. Long beloved by savvy shoppers who know that great style doesn’t require a luxury budget, Marshalls has quietly become one of the best-kept secrets in spring footwear. With a constantly rotating inventory of designer and name-brand shoes at a fraction of retail prices, you’re sure to find the perfect pair to wear on repeat all season long.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes.

1 Frye Leather Hazel Slides

Few brands carry the kind of quiet authority that Frye does, and these open-toed leather slides make that case effortlessly. A stacked block heel lifts you a confident 3.25 inches while the padded footbed keeps you comfortable well past the first hour. The pointy toe and debossed brand logo add just enough polish to make these feel like a splurge—even when they aren’t.

Choose between a smooth leather finish and a textured, woven option and enjoy half-off pricing: $49.99, compared to $100 at other retailers.

2 Sperry Canvas Crestvibe Sneakers

Sperry has always understood the intersection of comfort and coastal cool, and their Canvas Crestvibe Sneakers are no exception.

The crisp white and tan colorway with its signature striped pattern feels tailor-made for spring, while the memory foam footbed means these are as easy to live in as they are to look at. The pull-on loop and slip-on construction make them the kind of shoe you’ll reach for every single morning as you set sail into the new season. When you buy at Marshalls, the pair will set you back just $24.99.

3 Oroscuro Made In Italy Slide Sandals

For the woman who lets craftsmanship do the talking, these Oroscuro leather slide sandals are a quiet standout. You can save $40 by paying just $49.99 at Marshalls.

Made in Italy from smooth grained leather, the braided band detail elevates what could be a simple silhouette into something more refined. The lightly padded leather footbed and barely-there heel make these the rare flat sandal that feels as intentional as it looks—the kind of shoe you pack for every trip and reach for every day.

RELATED: 6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes.

4 Frye Leather Maya Buckle Sandal

Frye’s Leather Maya Buckle Sandal is the kind of classic that never really goes out of style — it just waits for the right season to resurface. You’ll pay just $34.99 for these at Marshall’s, compared to $70 at other retailers.

The adjustable banded straps with silver-tone buckles bring an effortless utilitarian edge, while the debossed logo and padded footbed remind you that this is still very much a Frye product: built with intention, designed to last. At just 1.25 inches, the heel is low enough for all-day wear without sacrificing the polished finish that makes these a true wardrobe anchor.

5 Vionic Leather Upton Willa Comfort Slip-On Sneakers

When it comes to luxury footwear, sometimes arch support is the best measure of value. Vionic has built its reputation on the belief that supportive shoes don’t have to look the part—and the Leather Upton Willa sneaker is a perfect example.

The smooth leather finish gives these a clean, minimalist look that reads as effortlessly put-together, while the removable comfort footbed and traction outsole speak to a brand that takes the science of walking seriously. At $39.99, it’s the kind of find that makes Marshalls feel like a well-kept secret worth sharing.

6 Fun Verbenas Suede Made In Spain Espadrilles

There is something eternally romantic about a well-made espadrille, and the Fun Verbenas suede style—crafted in Spain, where the form was practically invented—delivers on that promise beautifully. The braided jute trim is a nod to the shoe’s Mediterranean roots, while the soft suede upper and leather lining give it a tactile richness that belies the $29.99 price point.

Light, relaxed, and quietly European, these are the shoes that make every sidewalk feel like a cobblestone street. And, at just $29.99, you can pick up a pair in virtually every color of the rainbow: yellow, orange, fuchsia, sky blue, denim blue, green, cognac, sand, taupe, and black.