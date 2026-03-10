7 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week
As you start swapping winter boots for lighter styles, one of the best places to score affordable spring footwear is Marshalls. The off-price retailer is known for stocking brand-name shoes at steep discounts, and right now, stores are filling up with fresh spring arrivals—from easy slip-on flats to breezy sandals and versatile everyday sneakers. Read on for our top picks.
1
These cushioned sandals in the perfect spring hues
I’m a sucker for anything seafoam green, but the blush pink version of these $25 Dylina Flat Sandals from Lucky Brand are great, too, and can act as a neutral. The shoes feature a cushioned footbed, cork midsole, and goring detail for stretch. Throw them on with a sundress, boyfriend jeans, or anything in between.
2
A sophisticated pair of flats
There are plenty of warm-weather occasions for which I’d rather have my toes covered—for example, during a business meeting. And these sophisticated Baylen Flats from the brand Dolce Vita are a great option for spring. The woven design and ever-so-slight heel make these shoes look much more expensive than their $30 price tag.
3
A comfortable pair of workhorse sneakers
A solid pair of white slip-on sneakers can take you from to work to dinner to Sunday brunch. Sperry’s $30 Leather Crest Twin Shoes not only visually fit the bill, but you know they’ll be super comfortable thanks to a memory foam footbed and a perforated design perfect for hot days.
4
These show-stopping platform sandals
Take a nude dress or basic jeans and white tee to the next level with a big pop of color in the shoe department. These lime green-yellow platform sandals are certainly a showstopper, but they won’t kill your feet if you wear them all day long. If you prefer something more subdued, the slides also come in black or beige.
5
A wedge that won’t have your feet screaming
With their authentic suede straps and espadrille heel, these wedge sandals are incredibly stylish—so much so that no one will know they’re actually a comfort-made shoe thanks to a cushioned footbed and traction sole. They’re $40 and available in light gray or light beige.
6
Pretty ballet flats that feel like a sneaker
These Franco Sarto Leather Imara Loafers ($30) resemble your typical, dainty ballet flats, but their grippy sole and padded footbed make them feel more like a sneaker. Choose from pale yellow, cream with a lavender sole, or a sky blue stripe.
7
The easiest espadrille
Soludos is well-known for its espadrilles, and we’re especially partial to their $30 Dali Espadrille Mules, which easily slide on for daytime or evening looks. Marshalls has them in black, light gray, or cream.