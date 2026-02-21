6 Best New Walmart Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

These kicks all look designer, but they don't cost more than $34.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring is calling—and it wants you to revamp your wardrobe, starting from the ground up. That means finding a pair of the season’s best shoes: Think easy, breezy styles you can slide into for coffee runs, errands, and those first warm days when socks suddenly feel optional. Walmart’s newest arrivals lean into comfort without skimping on the fun details, serving up fresh textures, breathable materials, and wear-anywhere silhouettes that make everyday outfits feel instantly more intentional.

Whether you’re refreshing tired staples or hunting for that one pair you’ll reach for on repeat, this week’s drop delivers practical picks with a trend-forward edge—proof that spring style doesn’t have to be fussy (or pricey!) to feel brand new.

RELATED: 6 Best New Target Spring Shoes.

1 These beachy-boho slip-on sandals

These cushioned footbed sandals ($25) from Walmart’s brand Time and Tru are a carefree choice for warmer days. Featuring a padded upper with piping detail and a slip-on design, they offer easy wear and a relaxed feel underfoot.

Crafted with a raffia upper band and a flat thermoplastic rubber (TPR) outsole, they keep the look light and casual while giving just enough support for weekend errands or backyard hangouts. The open-toe silhouette and medium width make them an inviting pick for everyday spring styling.

2 A pair of trendy, mesh ballet flats

If it’s feminine flair you’re looking for, these ballet flats by No Boundaries fit the bill. A breathable mesh upper paired with a comfort foam insole makes them especially suited for spring’s mild temps, while the sweet bow detail adds a playful touch.

The slip-on design keeps things easy, and the TPR outsole ensures traction for daily wear. Available in a variety of colors, these flats are a versatile addition that can be dressed up or down—all for just $25.

3 Slide-on sneakers for every occasion

Combining sneaker comfort with mule convenience, this $27 hybrid shoe from Time and Tru updates classic athletic styling for spring. The lace-up mesh design offers breathability and flexibility, making them a great choice for busy days on the go. These are ideal if you want a laid-back, sporty look without sacrificing easy on/off wear—perfect for pairing with jeans, skirts, or casual dresses.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target and Walmart Spring Dresses.

4 These designer-looking raffia slides

Slides are a seasonal must, and these $25 raffia slides from Time and Tru bring textural appeal to simple spring outfits. Whether you’re heading to the pool or out for brunch, the slip-on silhouette makes them effortless, while the raffia material keeps them on-trend. They’re a laid-back essential that’s easy to pair with shorts, sundresses, or cropped pants.

5 A fresh take on the classic Mary Jane

For a twist on a classic Mary Jane, these $34 woven flats from Free Assembly bring texture and understated charm to your spring shoe rotation. The signature strap keeps the silhouette polished, and the flat sole makes them comfortable for all-day wear. Available in a pastel palette of blue, white, and yellow, they offer a versatile option that works just as well with casual outfits as they do with office-ready looks.

6 A cool (in both senses of the word) spring sneaker

Blending sneaker comfort with the classic Mary Jane shape, these $34 mesh-detailed sneakers from Scoop are a sporty yet stylish pick. The breathable mesh construction keeps feet cool as temperatures climb, while the Mary Jane design offers a quirky twist on traditional athletic shoes. Great for walking days or weekend adventures, they bring a fresh and fun vibe to your spring wardrobe.