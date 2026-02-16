6 Best New Target Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop sandals, sneakers, and flats.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Soon, warmer weather will beckon us back outdoors, meaning right now is the perfect moment to update your shoe rotation with fresh, season-ready styles. But before you spend big on your next pair, remember that spring is also notoriously muddy—not exactly the moment to dip your toes into luxury footwear.

At low prices, Target’s latest lineup blends comfort and on-trend design, offering versatile footgear that transitions effortlessly from everyday errands to weekend plans. From cushioned sandals to sleek flats and casual sneakers, these six new arrivals feature supportive memory foam insoles and fresh silhouettes that are poised to become spring staples.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target and Walmart Spring Dresses.

1 A cute and comfy pair of neutral sandals

These casual-chic Meg sandals ($35) strike the perfect balance between comfort and everyday style. And, with a cushioned memory foam insole, they’re ideal for spring errands, office days, or weekend brunches where you want a polished look without sacrificing comfort.

Their neutral tones make them a versatile addition to any wardrobe, pairing effortlessly with dresses, jeans, and wide-leg trousers alike. Whether you’re navigating city streets or heading into the office, these flats keep your feet comfortably supported mile after mile.

2 A fresh take on the classic Mary Jane

These $40 Mary Jane-style flats from Universal Thread bring a classic silhouette into the spring wardrobe with modern comfort features. Designed with a contoured footbed and memory foam insole, they help keep feet cushioned throughout the day, whether you’re heading to work or spending a weekend wandering the city.

The closed almond toe and adjustable buckle strap add a polished yet casual touch, making this pair easy to dress up with a skirt or dress down with jeans.

3 The perfect spring sneakers with a little gilded flair

For a slightly more structured flat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, these Ryker flats ($50) from Universal Thread are a great pick. Designed with a memory foam insole to soften each step, they bring a refined yet relaxed style to everyday outfits.

Their natural hue makes them easy to wear with a range of seasonal looks—from floral midi skirts to cropped jeans—and the comfortably cushioned footbed means long days on your feet won’t feel like a slog.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

4 A pair of everyday sneakers you can slip right on

If a sporty casual look is more your pace, these Lina sneakers (on sale for $40) blend laid-back appeal with supportive comfort. With outdoor-ready soles and cushioned memory foam insoles, they’re made for walks in the park, weekend sightseeing, or simply running errands in spring sunshine.

Their neutral palette ensures they complement everything from jeans to linen pants, making them one of the most versatile sneakers you’ll reach for all season long.

5 A classy pair of heels that won’t kill your feet

Stepping into spring events and celebrations, these $45 crisscross, suede-style heels bring a touch of elegance without compromising comfort. Featuring an adjustable ankle strap, supportive block heel, and elegant gold accent, they elevate your look while the Memory Foam cushion helps keep each step pleasant.

Whether you’re heading to a brunch date or a spring soirée, these heels deliver both style and balance for all-day wear.

6 An easy slip-on flat that can go from day to night

These Universal Thread Rosaline Flats ($40) bring a classic, minimalist look to your spring shoe lineup with a slip-on design and a cushioned memory foam insole for all-day comfort. Made with a closed round toe and medium width fit, these flats offer a versatile silhouette that complements casual jeans or a breezy skirt with equal ease.