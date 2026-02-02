6 Best New Items From Target’s Jeremiah Brent Bedding Line

Prices start at just $30 for these interior designer-approved pieces.

You may recognize interior designer Jeremiah Brent from his days working as a styling associate on The Rachel Zoe Project, or from his renovation shows that he hosted with husband Nate Berkus, or perhaps from his current role on Queer Eye. But you can soon get even more familiar with the decorating guru, as he’s just released Jeremiah Brent Home, a new bedding collection with Target.

According to an announcement emailed to Best Life, Brent’s new line combines his “signature ‘aesthetic’ and elevated design within reach for guests looking for beautiful options to fit any budget,” with prices ranging from $30 to $119. Ready to check out the new stock? Read on for a first look.

1 Walk in the Woods 3-Piece Comforter Set

Bring an organic, nature-inspired aesthetic into your bedroom with this Walk in the Woods 3-Piece Comforter Set. Available in a watercolor-esque muted brown or a lighter version with blue accents, the set ranges in price from $99 for a full/queen to $124 for a California King.

2 Geneva 3-Piece Comforter Set

If you’re looking for something a touch more feminine, consider Brent’s Geneva 3-Piece Comforter Set, which comes in green or blue options. This set has added character thanks to the matching striped pattern on the back of the comforter and pillow shams. Again, prices go from $99 to $124.

3 Palacio 3-Piece Comforter Set

For a more traditional floral print, the Palacio 3-Piece Comforter Set has you covered. Choose from dark blue, olive green, or beige with light blue flowers.

“So beautiful and soft,” wrote one happy shopper of this set, which again costs between $99 and $124. “Love the pattern and comfort!”

4 Box Rice Stitch Gauze Pillows

Add some extra texture and depth to your new bed setup with these Box Rice Stitch Gauze Pillows. The Euro-sham size comes in olive green for $35, while the oversized oblong size comes in cream for $35. Both include a down-alternative hypoallergenic-fill pillow insert.

5 Pointelle Throw Blankets and Accent Pillow

The easiest way to cozy up your bed is with knit accessories, like these Pointelle Throw Blankets and Accent Pillows. The blanket ($40) is available in sand or raisin hues, and the lumbar pillow ($30) comes in the same raisin color.

Shoppers describe the material as “very soft and luxurious” and say the details are “beautiful.”

6 Cotton Sateen Sheet Sets

You can’t get all new bedding and leave out new sheets! Brent’s Cotton Sateen Sheet Sets feature fabric that’s “soft-to-the-touch with a lived-in texture.” They come in sizes twin ($50) to California King ($80) in navy blue stripes, clay scallop stripes, sand and gray stripes, solid cream, and cream and gray stripes.

One satisfied shopper shared in a review: “So nice! I have sheets from Boll and Branch, Citizenry and other high end brands. These are really nice. The design is amazing.”