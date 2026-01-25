7 Best New Walmart and Target Lamps to Instantly Brighten Any Room for Spring

Turn that "big light" off once and for all.

The internet may rarely agree on anything, but there’s one rule #DesignTok stands firmly behind: When it comes to creating a warm, flattering glow that elevates any space, we never use the big light. Instead, designers and decor lovers alike swear by thoughtfully placed table lamps to set the mood—and spring is the perfect time to refresh yours.

This season’s newest table lamps from Walmart and Target make it easy to brighten any room with a soft, springtime glow. From cozy ambient lighting for a reading nook to a cheerful nightstand accent or a statement-making console lamp, these just-dropped finds deliver warmth and style without a big splurge. Read on to see which seven standout table lamps are worth adding to your space right now.

1 Robin’s Egg Blue Magnolia Lamp with Scallop Shade

This charming $25 lamp from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia pairs a smooth ceramic base with a scalloped polyester-cotton drum shade for an effortlessly cozy look. Its soft hues and subtle texture make it a great choice for bedrooms or cozy corners where gentle, inviting light matters most—and the compact design fits beautifully on smaller surfaces.

2 Mainstays Pink Double Bubble Glass Table Lamp

If style reports are to be believed, Millennial pink is officially cool again. With that resurfaced trend in mind, this $28 pink bubble-glass lamp is perfect for teen rooms, dorm desks, or any space that could use a fun pop of color. Its sleek design and easy plug-in operation make it as functional as it is stylish, giving your room a youthful yet tasteful glow.

3 Studio McGee Pink Fabric Table Lamp

For a soft, sweet accent in a similar shade of pink, this $50 fabric lamp from Target’s Studio McGee line features a scalloped trim and classic drum shade, bringing a gentle splash of color and texture to bedside tables or dressers. Designed with a simple inline rocker switch, it’s both pretty and practical for everyday use.

4 My Texas House Natural Finish Ribbed Table Lamp

Elevate traditional spaces with this elegant, natural finish lamp showcasing a ribbed urn-style base and crisp white empire shade. Its taller profile and natural finish make it ideal for living rooms or entryway consoles where you want a blend of refined style and warm illumination. The $75 lamp comes from Walmart’s new My Texas House line, created with designer Erin Vogelpohl.

5 Studio McGee Coastal Shell Table Lamp

Inspired by breezy seaside vibes and evoking a wave or conch shell, this $70 cerami- base lamp brings a tranquil, coastal feel to any room. Its warm, diffused light makes it a standout on side tables or mantel displays.

6 Better Homes & Gardens Natural Wood Tripod Floor Lamp

This $95 natural wood lamp brings timeless elegance and functional lighting to living rooms, bedrooms, or reading nooks. Standing an impressive 63 inches tall, this classic tripod design features a durable natural wood base and a soft pleated drum shade that casts a warm, inviting glow throughout your space.

A built-in shelf near the base adds thoughtful practicality, offering a handy spot for small decor, books, or a mug of tea—perfect for cozy evenings in.

7 Studio McGee Woven Table Lamp

Boho charm meets modern design with this $70 woven rattan lamp—ideal for earthy, relaxed interiors. The textured base and dome shade create a soft, inviting glow that works beautifully in living rooms, bedrooms, or dens.