Shop 7 last-minute Father's Day gifts at Dick's, from OGIO golf bags to Solo Stoves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Father’s Day is quickly approaching. The holiday celebrating dads and father-like figures falls on Sunday, June 21, this year. No idea what to get Dad? Dick’s Sporting Goods is a great place for him to shop. The sports-centric superstore has something for everyone, whether they are into golf, exercising, camping, or are super psyched for all the World Cup festivities ahead. What should you get him? Here are the 7 best last-minute Father’s Day gifts at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

1 This Super Cool Golf Travel Bag

If you want to get dad a new golf bag, check out the OGIO Silencer Hybrid Golf Bag, $349.99. “This bag was a great purchase!!! It has lots of storage, it’s lightweight and the clubs fit nicely!! I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a new bag,” a shopper writes. Another liked it so much that they purchased a second.

2 A High-End Callaway Golf Club

If you really want to spoil dad this Father’s Day, treat him to one of the best golf clubs. The Callaway Quantum Max Driver, $649.99, is popular with experienced golfers. “I have been using the New Quantum Driver now for several weeks and it is unquestionably a longer and more forgiving driver. Clearly this technology works. I also invested in the Quantum irons and I am equally pleased with them,” a shopper writes. If it is out of your budget, treat pops to the new Callaway 2026 Chrome Tour Triple Track Golf Balls.

RELATED: 11 Best T.J. Maxx “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

3 A World Cup Shirt

The Nike Adult USMNT 2026 Home Replica Jersey is perfect for the soccer fan who will be spending a lot of the summer following the World Cup. Get it for $100. “Great jersey! Feels great, has been breathable in the humid air. Glad I got this,” a shopper writes. “My husband loves this jersey! Super fun and stylish. Very comfy,” another added.

4 The OG Yeti Rambler

Dad will love the YETI 20 oz. Rambler Stackable Cup. “I use this every day for work and I love it. Keeps my coffee hot from the morning and I can just sip on it throughout the morning, and it stays hot,” one fan writes. “What is not to like about this cup? I was on vacation, sitting by a pool and the waiter keep filling my cup, they knew which was mine, and my drink remained ice cold in the Cabo sun. There was in fact many Yeti cups being filled and the contents being enjoyed ice cold,” adds another.

5 A New Pair of Sneakers

Get Dad a new pair of sneakers. The On Men’s Cloudnova Form 2 Shoes, $149.99, are a trendy and shopper-approved style. “These are really good looking + comfortable. Already several compliments on them in my business casual workplace,” writes one fan. “I wanted a versatile white shoe for casual dress and Cloudnova Form 2 really turned out to be a great choice. Cushy, immediately comfortable, stylish, fabric that breathes, an all day shoe!” adds another.

6 A Solo Stove

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit is an item Dad will love, and the whole family can enjoy. I recently got one, and it seriously leveled up the fire pit game for me. “I recently got the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, and I’m honestly blown away. Setting it up was super easy—no complicated assembly, just simple and straightforward. The design is sleek and compact, but don’t let its size fool you—it puts out an amazing amount of heat and creates the most mesmerizing, smoke-free fire,” writes a shopper.

7 And, a Game-Changing Golf Gadget

Give Dad the gift of a game-changing golf gadget, the Arccos Air Game Tracker, currently on sale for $279.98. “I have used Arccos for years and am a big fan. When this device came along I kind of thought it was a waste of money because I used the clip on for years until I lost it lol. So this one is great and tracks well from in my pocket. Let’s hope I never have a hole in my pocket,” a shopper writes.