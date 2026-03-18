11 Best New Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get yourself all set for spring with new footwear, drink tumblers, and beach gear.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even if you’re spending a lot of time getting your outdoor space ready for spring, you’ll also need to prepare yourself for the new season. That’s where Dick’s Sporting Goods can come in as a huge resource, especially with their latest drop of products. With everything from high-performance running shoes and comfy apparel to outdoor gear and accessories, you’ll really be able to get into a new groove as the temperature warms up. Read on for the best new Dick’s Sporting Goods spring finds that are hitting shelves this week.

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1 Brooks Women’s ‘Empower Her’ Running Shoes

Depending on where you live (or at least on your own workout preferences), March is likely the first time in months you’ll be taking your runs back outside. And whether you’re training for a half-marathon or simply enjoy getting out for a good jog every now and then, the Brooks Women’s ‘Empower Her’ Running Shoes lineup has your feet covered for hitting the road or trails. These three different designs provide different focus points, so you can get the exact stability and running experience you want!

2 On Men’s Cloudrunner 3 Running Shoes

Don’t worry, guys! Dick’s also has you covered when it comes to high-performance footwear with these On Men’s Cloudrunner 3 Running Shoes ($160). With comfy Cloudtec support cushioning your feet with each stride, these will make you the envy of your run club.

3 Spring Blossoms Stanley Tumblers

As your daily carry, your water bottle is essentially part of your outfit. And this year, you can really lean into the season with the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Spring Blossoms lineup. With a half a dozen options of various sizes and formats to pick from, you can really make the most useful of all viral products your own!

4 Stanley All Day Mini Lunch Box

While they may be most known for their must-have hydration products these days, drinks aren’t the only area of expertise Stanley enjoys. In fact, this year, you can count on them to help make your next meal even better with a Stanley All Day Mini Lunch Box ($45). With a hard shell construction and top-grade insulation, your food will stay cool and unsquished until it’s time to eat.

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5 YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler

Packing goodies for more than just yourself? It’s hard to do better than a YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler ($200), which can fit up to 22 cans, 16 pounds of ice, or a mixture of all the snacks and beverages you’ll need for a nice day at the pool, beach, or park!

Looking for something even more portable? The YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler ($325) provides even more space, with room for up to 36 cans that you can easily carry!

6 Faherty Women’s Fireside Fleece Pullover

Just because the weather is getting warmer during spring doesn’t mean we’re entirely out of the clear on cool days quite yet. Fortunately, a Faherty Women’s Fireside Fleece Pullover ($248) can make the temperamental weather of March and April a lot easier to manage. Made with super soft fleece and sporting a colorblock pattern, it’s a rare case of something that’s as comfy as it is chic!

7 Shibumi Shade Classic Bundle

Regular beachgoers know how hard the struggle to set up an umbrella or tent can be on a windy day (which is pretty much every day, if we’re being honest). But true beach pros know that a Shibumi Shade Classic Bundle ($295) helps harness the elements to solve the problem, turning a giant sail into the shade you so desperately need in between dips into the ocean.

Customers in the comments also appear to have been won over by its performance, too. “Thrilled with how easy this is to use and how much shade it provides,” one writes. “Works with the wind so I don’t have to worry about an umbrella blowing away!”

8 Original Bogg Bag

The return of spring also means the return of days spent out of the house. And if you’re going to take getting into on the go mode seriously, you’re going to need hardware like an Original Bogg Bag ($100). Sporting a truly spring-y print, this sturdy tote is the ideal beach, pool, or park bag that’s easily washable, sturdy, and big enough for all of your necessities.

“I was so pleasantly surprised with this purchase,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The bag is perfect for a weekend getaway or packing up for a day at the beach! I just love it!”

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9 Junk Ball Home Run Hot Dog Drip Bat and Ball Set

If you’re already planning those days at the beach and the park, you’re also going to have to think ahead when it comes to games and activities, too. This Junk Ball Home Run Hot Dog Drip Bat and Ball Set ($20) is the kind of no-brainer outdoor activity purchase you need, no matter how old you are. The set also features the brand’s famous Junk Ball, which makes it easy to throw risers, sinkers, and curveballs from the mound.

10 YETI Rambler Insulated Bowl Set

Transporting and storing food takes on a whole new level of importance once spring comes around. Whether you’re getting ready to head over to an Easter potluck or are packing out snacks for a day at the beach, this YETI Rambler Insulated Bowl Set ($150) brings the brand’s preservation prowess solidly into the food realm. Each trio includes 1-quart, 2-quart, and 4.5-quart sizes that nest for easy storage between uses.

Customers who’ve purchased the item have also noticed it’s another success for the hugely popular cooler company. “Like most YETI products, the build quality is outstanding,” writes one in a review. “The stainless steel feels solid and durable, and the insulation actually works. Whether it’s hot food from the grill or something cold like pasta salad or ice cream, it holds temperature way longer than a normal serving bowl.”

11 Crocs Classic Crafted Floral Clogs

A new season calls for a new pair of slip-on footwear! And if there’s a perfect spring version of this product, it arguably has to be Crocs Classic Crafted Floral Clogs ($65). Featuring a flowery canvas top, this is the perfect wardrobe refresher that doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of comfort.