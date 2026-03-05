11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

Get ready for spring with everything from gardening supplies to patio upgrades.

With spring just around the corner, it’s totally worth it to jump on any Tractor Supply sales to save some serious money. Fortunately, this week is no different: The rural retailer is slashing prices on some pretty great products, including plenty of items that will help you get ready for spring. Ready to save up to $168 on the latest must-haves? Read on for the best Tractor Supply sales starting this week.

1 Poulan Pro Leaf Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher

Savings: $60

It’s not very common that yardwork tools can serve multiple purposes. That’s why this Poulan 3-in-1 Handheld Leaf Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher stands out: Not only can it help you take care of leaves littering your yard come next fall, but it also works in reverse as a vacuum.

Customers say it’s a “great price for what you get compared to other models,” even when it’s not on sale. Another comment says it’s even better than the pricey Husqvarna they previously owned.

2 Wattbricks Energy Portable Power Station

Savings: $50

Staying powered up on the go doesn’t have to be a hassle! Despite weighing only two pounds, the Wattbricks Energy Portable Power Station is a truly great option for anyone on the go. In fact, it was specifically designed to fit in your carry-on luggage for plane and train travel!

The best part is that you don’t even have to worry about rushing back to another plug to recharge it, thanks to its solar panels that draw extra energy from the sun.

“I’m a huge fan of this little guy: It’s part of my everyday carry,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I charge it once a week and usually can charge my phone and miscellaneous things like headphones about a total of 6 times throughout the week before I need to recharge. It works great.”

3 Ridegcut Men’s Lightweight Packable Jacket

Savings: $44

That in-between spring weather can be tough to deal with, but with the right gear, it’s a lot more manageable. That includes the Ridegcut Men’s Lightweight Packable Jacket, which is warm enough to provide protection from chilly conditions and wind while still being compact enough to fit in your luggage. It’s also available in women’s sizes!

4 Berne Women’s Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Henley

Savings: $14

Speaking of practically perfect springtime clothing, check out this Berne Women’s Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Henley! Designed to work in both warm and cool conditions, you’ll be properly dressed no matter what the weather throws at you.

A few customers call it their new “favorite shirt,” while others talk up the surprisingly good quality for the price. “True to size, fits well, and didn’t shrink or stretch after machine wash and dry,” writes one reviewer. “Very comfortable with its long, cuffed sleeves and soft material.”

5 Nuu Garden Patio Heater

Savings: $168

The highs and lows of spring weather can make the earliest days of patio season a little unpredictable. Get more out of those chilly nights with a Nuu Garden Patio Heater, which can warm an area 20 feet indiameter. This model also comes with a cover for easy storage when not in use.

6 Lifetime 6 ft. Wave Youth Kayak

Savings: $30

It won’t be long before you’re hitting the water again, so why not get the whole family involved? This Lifetime 6 ft. Wave Youth Kayak is designed for kids aged 5 and older, up to 130 pounds. It also features with a wide stance for stable paddling and a swim-up step for easy re-entry.

7 Rae Dunn Chicken Inflatable Pool Float

Savings: $7.50

Are your aquatic plans more limited to your back yard? This Rae Dunn Chicken Inflatable Pool Float makes lounging in the pool and even more fun affair, complete with a mini drink holder for your beverage.

8 Greenworks Battery Self-Propelled Push Lawn Mower

Savings: $100

Cutting the grass is already one of the more labor-intensive parts of yardwork. Why not simplify things by removing the need to gas up your equipment? This Greenworks Battery Self-Propelled Push Lawn Mower has enough power to run for 60 minutes with both included batteries. Happy customers report that it “cuts grass with ease” and that they “love this mower.”

9 Ware Pet Products Kitty Condo

Savings: $90

A condo might be out of most peoples’ budgets these days, but that can’t be said for our feline friends! This Ware Pet Products Kitty Condo is deeply discounted at the moment, and provides the perfect relaxation and hiding space for your cat without taking up too make floor space. And of course, customers report their pets positively love the item.

“He’s always jumping on top and taking in the view,” one reviewer says of their cat. “When it gets cold, he curls up inside, and it’s the coziest little hideaway for him. The design is simple but sleek and goes well with everything in my apartment. Such a great value!”

10 Reeves Big Dig Sandbox Digger Toy

Savings: $25

Grownups know that there are good toys and then there are seriously cool tools. This Reeves Big Dig Sandbox Digger Toy firmly falls into the latter category, allowing your little one to live out their construction site dreams the backyard or at the beach!

11 Nuu Garden Storage Tool Shed

Savings: $55

Once you’ve picked up all these great items off of Tractor Supply sales, you’re going to need a place to put them! Not surprisingly, the retailer has a solution for the very issue it created with this Nuu Garden Storage Tool Shed. At 6-feet by 4-feet, it’s incredibly versatile, capable of being a pet house, tool shed, trash storage, or storage room.