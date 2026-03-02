These Costco deals just dropped and won’t last long.

March is here, and Costco is kicking off the new month with fantastic savings. The latest batch of Member-Only Savings and Everyday Values deals dropped on March 2, and there are so many amazing items on major sale. The deals run through March 29 or until supplies last, so if there is something you want, I suggest taking the plunge and getting it while it’s at a discount. From the latest-and-greatest gadgets to pots and pans and beauty buys, there is a wide range of items on sale. Here are the 11 best Costco sales starting this week.

1 The Latest Shark Robot Vac-Slash-Mop Is $120 Off

Save big on a cleaning essential from Shark. The Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with NeverTouch Pro Self-Cleaning Base, is $120 off, just $479.99 right now. “I’m truly impressed with my Shark robot vacuum and mop. It’s doing an excellent job creating an accurate map of my home and navigating intelligently,” one shopper writes. “This is a fantastic cleaning tool. I have 2 carpeted bedrooms and the rest hard floors. It has a separate mop that it leaves at the base when vacuuming the bedrooms. Great mapping diagram with ability to choose specific rooms. Superior all in one cleaning system!” adds another.

2 Neutrogena Rainbath Is $5 Off

Now is the time to stock up on bodywash! Neutrogena Rainbath Shower Gel, 40 fl oz, a favorite of Costco shoppers, is $5 off, $14.99. “I have been using this product for MANY years, and Costco has the best price. Original Scent Neutrogena Rainbath has a light clean scent that leaves me smelling and feeling clean, even in the very cold winter, it does not irritate my sensitive skin,” one shopper attests.

3 Venus Disposable Razors Are $5 Off

Stock up your razor drawer while they are on sale. Gillette Venus Sensitive Plus Disposable Razor, 15-count, is $5 off this month. “Works great! Close shave and very smooth,” one shopper states. “Venus just glides over your skin,” another happy shopper writes.

4 New Oral-B Toothbrushes Are $50 Off

Game up your oral hygiene routine this month. Oral-B iO Series 2 Complete Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack, is $50 off. “Super good electric toothbrushes! Love the indicator that shows if I’m applying too much pressure. The charge holds very well which is good because those cords are a lil cumbersome and not aesthetically pleasing. The toothbrushes look lovely, though,” a shopper writes.

5 Samsung Galaxy Tablet Is $120 Off

Get your tech gadgets this month. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9″ Wi-Fi Tablet 128GB, which includes S Pen and Book Cover Keyboard, is $120 off. “Really good value because you get the tablet, keyboard and pen. I use an iPhone so I wanted an iPad. It would have cost twice as much to get the same set up with apple. The tablet looks nice and I’m excited to learn all about the Samsung eco system,” one shopper writes.

6 The Ninja Crispi Is $35 Off

Shopping for a portable air fryer? Costco has that too. The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System, 3 Containers & Cover, is $35 off. “I’ve been waiting for Costco to start carry this, and finally gave up, bought it elsewhere a month ago. Glad to see it at Costco, as usual, this is the best deal. The Crispi is wonderful, I traded a traditional air fryer for this, and would not go back. Cooking is easy, nothing ever burns to the glass, and it’ easy to wash the containers in the dishwasher,” a shopper says.

7 A Gorgeous GreenPan Set for $50 Off

I only cook with GreenPan these days. The GreenPan Jewel Pro 11-piece Cookware Set is $50 off this month, such a great deal on the nonstick pots and pans. “If you want an all in one set that checks a lot of boxes, then this is a strong pick. The design and the healthy nonstick were my main selling points, and as long as you take gentle care of this set it will last you a long time. Food slides right off, and celanup is effortless. Overall, its a stylish and high performing set thats definitely worth it for anyone who wants reliable, healthy, and easy to use cookware,” a shopper writes.

8 A Pet-Friendly Bissell for $50 Off

If you have fur-friends, get a pet-friendly vacuum. The BISSELL PowerClean FurGuard Deluxe 280W Cordless Vacuum with Extra Battery is $50 off at $169.99 this month. “Great for animal hair! Has a second battery, so when it dies you just pop that sucker in and keep going. Picked up so much dog hair we could have a third pooch! Seriously, a great value,” a pet owner attests.

9 So Many Appliances Are on Sale

There are lots of ways to save on appliances. Select Whirlpool appliances are $150 to $1,000 off, Samsung items are $100 to $1,400 off, and LG items are $400 to $1,700 off.

10 Beautyrest Mattresses Are $80 Off

Shopping for a new mattress on a tight budget? Head to Costco and get the Beautyrest 12″ BR800 Medium Mattress for $80 off, $299.99. “These mattresses are priced well and are quite comfortable,” one shopper says. “I recently purchased a medium support mattress, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision. This mattress has truly transformed my sleep experience for the better. First and foremost, the medium support level strikes a perfect balance between comfort and firmness. It provides just the right amount of support to keep my spine aligned while cradling my body in a cozy embrace. Whether I sleep on my back, side, or stomach, I wake up feeling refreshed and free of aches and pains,” another raves.

11 And, Adorable Pajamas for Spring Are $4 Off

Refresh your child’s spring pajamas. Burt’s Bees Kids’ 4-piece Pajama Set is $4 off, $13.99 for two pairs. They come in a few pattern options for boys and girls and are super comfy.