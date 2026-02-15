11 Best New Costco Clothing Deals Hitting Shelves This February

These new Costco clothing finds are stylish steals for spring.

As we head into mid-February and get closer and closer to March, days are getting a little longer and brighter. Costco is here for it! The warehouse is getting us excited for the upcoming season, starting to stock up on spring clothes for men, women, and kids. What should you shop for this week, according to our favorite Costco influencers? Here are the 11 best new Costco clothing deals hitting shelves this week.

1 A New Adidas Style

Costco Hot Finds shared about Adidas Barredas. “These sneakers are so cute!” they captioned the post. The women’s sneakers are just $33.99. “LOVE this style of Adidas!!” a follower commented. “Stop it…these are my favorite style!!!” added another.

2 Spring Baby Outfits

Costco Twins shared about the most adorable baby outfits. “How adorable are these! For $15.99! They are perfect for spring!” they captioned the post. “Love this,” commented a follower.

3 Spring Women’s Jackets

Costco Twins also shared about some new spring coats, including a light purple one. “How adorable are these spring jackets for $17.99,” they captioned the post. “Love these,” a follower commented. “So cute,” added another. “The color is so pretty,” a third chimed in.

4 A Banana Republic Top

Banana Republic tops have arrived at the warehouse. “How cute are these short-sleeve Banana Republic tops Costco just put out! Adorable,” Costco Twins captioned a post. “They’re soft, they’re comfortable,” they added in the video, showing the various color options. “These are great!” a follower commented.

5 Hunter Backpacks

Costco Savvy shared about the new Hunter backpack. “Hunter Top Clip Backpack = Costco must-have 🎒 So many good features on this one…sleek top clip closure, tons of pockets, comfy padded straps, and it even works as a stylish diaper bag!🙌 Comes in green and black… and yes 👀 I went home with the black one 🖤 Perfect for work, travel, or everyday errands,” they wrote.

6 Hello Kitty Pajamas for Women

Costco Hot Buys shares about new Hello Kitty pajamas for adults! “NEW ladies pajama sets! Swipe to see the different options,” they captioned the post. They also come in Peanuts and Stitch prints. Each is $17.99. “So cute!” a follower commented.

7 Spring Dresses for Girls

Costco New Deals shared about the prettiest dresses for little girls. “Beautiful Spring dresses for girls just arrived at Costco. These are perfect for spring and Easter. I’m excited for the warmer weather. Which one is your favorite? I’m loving the purple pink color combinations,” they wrote.

8 Carhartt Jackets for Men

Costco New Deals also shared about a men’s jacket. “There’s new men’s Carhartt duck insulated jackets at Costco and they feel so heavy duty!! They come in both black and brown usually around $150 and Costco has them for $99,” they captioned a video.

9 Adidas Sets for Kids

Discovering Costco shared about Adidas sets for kids. “Comfy, durable, and perfect for play 👀 These kids’ 3-piece adidas activewear sets at Costco are great for school, sports, and everyday wear—plus the value is a win for parents,” they captioned a post.

10 Girls Sweater Sets

Currently, Costco shared a new sweater set for girls. “How cute are these?” they asked, showing a few styles of the Paper Doll sets that include a shirt and sweater for $17.99. “Those bows,” a follower commented.

11 Gap T-Shirts for Men

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama found a bunch of Gap t-shirts. “Top Finds in Men’s Clothing at Costco! 🔥🛒Costco is seriously delivering in the men’s department right now 👏 I spotted so many great everyday staples at amazing price points, including: New Gap graphic tees – easy, casual, and perfect year-round,” they captioned a post.