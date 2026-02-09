These new Costco home finds just hit shelves and shoppers are already buzzing.

Everyone shops at Costco for food, but if you aren’t buying things for your home at the warehouse, you are basically losing money. The member-only store sells a wide range of fantastic home finds, from big-ticket furniture pieces like sofas and dining tables to accent pieces and kitchen gadgets. Every week, the warehouse gets restocked with new items. What are people shopping for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Wedge Pillow

Costco Twins shared about a pillow to upgrade your sleeping game. “How nice is this wedge pillow for $29.99! So comfy!” they captioned the post.

2 Wind Chimes

Costco Twins also shared about a new item that will add music to your outdoor space. “Wind chimes are back. You either love them or you hate them. What a great find! For only $37.99!! Perfect for spring!” they captioned a post. “Love this,” a follower commented.

3 A Big Patio Set

It’s not too early to start planning your outdoor spaces. “How nice is this 7-piece patio sectional! Perfect for patio season!!” Costco Twins wrote in the caption, adding more commentary. “It looks so, so fancy! How nice is this!!”

4 A Ceramic Food Storage Set

Costco Hot Buys shared about an innovative food storage set. “Have you seen these ceramic food storage containers? I’ve been tempted to try them out but haven’t pulled the trigger. If you have them, what do you think? Do the latches last?” they captioned the post.

5 A Non-Electric Bidet Seat

Costco Hot Fids shared about an upgrade for your toilet, a non-electric bidet system. “This is awesome and I feel like once you have a bidet seat you can’t go back!” they wrote. “This is amazing! Checking my Costco for this one. 🔥,” a follower commented. “LOVE the easy install!!”

6 Icon Glasses

Costco Hot Finds shared about Fruit Icon Tumblers, which come in a box of four: one lemon, one strawberry, one orange, and one cherry. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw these glasses! This is a Costco win for sure!” they captioned the post. “Those are perfect for spring and summer,” a follower added. “These are SO whimsical!!” added another. “Just like the ones from anthro!” a third chimed in.

7 An Acacia Kitchen Cart

Costco Buys shared about the Seville Classics Acacia Kitchen Cart, “one of those pieces that instantly adds flexibility to a kitchen without taking over the space! I like that it combines an acacia wood top with shelves, drawers, hooks, and rolling casters so it actually works for prep, storage, or extra surface area when you need it. 🙌🏼 It comes in both grey and white options, and the size feels practical without being bulky. Such a smart way to add function without committing to a full remodel!” Get if for $129.99.

8 A Louvered Pergola

Transform your backyard this summer. “This Mirador Aluminum Pergola is a serious backyard upgrade if you’re looking for structure and shade without fabric canopies! This one is fully aluminum with adjustable louvers, an integrated gutter system, and a clean modern look that feels very permanent. The size is substantial, and it’s built to stay put rather than feel seasonal or temporary. Definitely one of those Costco finds that changes how an outdoor space functions,” wrote Costco Buys about the $1999.99 structure.

9 A Mid-Century Accent Console

“Beautiful Mid-Century Modern Accent console is now at Costco!” Costco Deals shared. “The Bayside Colin 72″ Accent Console is one of the highest-rated furniture finds on Costco.com with a ⭐️4.9 rating — and it’s easy to see why! Crafted from poplar solids and acacia veneers in a rich walnut finish, this statement piece features four vertical louvred doors, gold metal pulls, and soft-close Euro hinges that keep everything quiet and seamless. Inside, you’ll find adjustable shelves, massive cabinet space, and built-in cable cutouts to keep your TV, gaming gear, and media setup clean and organized. This is the perfect blend of mid century modern style, high-end finish, and practical Costco value. If you’re upgrading your living room, media wall, or dining space — this console instantly elevates the entire room.”

10 An Upholstered Barstool

Costco Savvy found an upholstered barstool. “Just spotted this cute Highland Bar Stool at Costco and had to share! 🪑✨ Adjustable, comfy, and perfect for your kitchen island or bar setup and yes, you can grab it in store or online. Don’t sleep on this one! Love the upholstery color,” she captioned the post. “That’s niceee and it looks cozy,” a follower commented.

11 A New Dining Set

Costco Savvy also shared about a new dining set. “Just spotted this new dining set at Costco and had to share! 😍 The Pike & Main Cowen 7-piece comes with a table and six chairs in a neutral linen-blend fabric, plus the table has a removable 18-inch leaf for extra space. Modern, simple, and available in store & online!”