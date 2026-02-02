6 Costco Online Deals Shoppers Are Grabbing to Start February

Shoppers are snapping up February’s best Costco online deals on tech, beauty, and home must-haves.

After the longest month ever, it is finally February. Costco is kicking off the new month with a fresh batch of online-only deals, helping members save big on everything from kitchen gadgets and vacuum cleaners to skincare. What should you shop to get the month started off on a money-saving note? Here are the 6 best Costco finds with February online savings starting now.

1 A Nespresso Machine for $40 Off

Get the fancy Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino 3 and 32 Capsules for just $139.99 after $40 off. “I’m actually obsessed with this. I use it every day, sometimes multiple times a day. Hot drinks, iced drinks, flavored syrups, cold foam… I have become my own barista! It’s so easy to use, and the actual espresso/coffee it produces is fantastic. That little Aero3 is a game changer, too, for sure! I originally bought this to stop myself from spending tons of money at Starbucks every morning before work, and this machine made that goal so easy! The variety, the convenience, the ease of use, and the quality are all exactly what I hoped for,” a shopper writes.

2 A Viral Hair Styler for $60 Off

The viral Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System Frosted Diamond is $239.99 after $60 off. “Suprised it curled my thick hair. Enjoying the attachment tools to blow out. Very great price for the set compared to sharks website and similar products,” a shopper says. “Awesome hair dryer, it dries hair quickly and curls stubborn hair,” another adds.

3 $80 Off a Vacuum Shoppers Say Works Better Than a Dyson

Sthoppers swear that Shark POWERDETECT Complete Performance Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away, $319.99 after $80 off, is better than a Dyson. “My Dyson needed repairs for the third time in 6 years so I decided to try a Shark. My golden retrievers fur always clogged up the old Dyson even though it was advertised for pets! The new Shark filled up on its first use getting out hair that the Dyson couldn’t. The hair doesn’t get wrapped around the brush head either. So far it’s an excellent vacuum. Absolutely no comparison to my old vac!” one says. “Beyond pleased with this purchase. The detect technology really works when you need it to by increasing suction and speed when needed. It’s also been great either way dog hair so far which I cannot say about other vacuums we have tried. By far my favorite function is the ability to turn it handheld for places like the stairs, tight spaces, etc. My Dyson refuses to vacuum items unless it’s head on, it was a relief to see this work both backwards and forwards,” adds another.

4 A Samsung Tablet That Is Basically a Laptop for $220 Off

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.4″ Wi-Fi Tablet, 512 GB, is $779.99 after $220 off, and it includes an S Pen. “I bought the Samsung keyboard, 1Tb micro SD card, and a mouse to go with it. Like an android laptop that doubles as a tablet. Better than Microsoft surface,” one shopper says. “Excellent Product! Upgraded from a Tab S6 and this product is a wonderful upgrade. It is slippery with the sleek design but you can obtain a cover, easy enough. I would highly recommend,” adds another.

5 My Favorite Face Cream For $10 Off

I am obsessed with Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream, and Costco has the best deal. Get a 2-pack, 1.69 fl oz for $29.99 after $10 off. “Absolutely obsessed with this moisturizer! I have combo sensitive acne-prone and oily t-zone and this cream addresses every skin concern. It’s light but super hydrating; it doesn’t make my skin oilier and sticky. The consistency is light and smooth, fast-absorbing. I used it after a chemical peel and it healed my skin in just a few days. The ingredients list is super nourishing and beneficial and I see the difference in my skin texture and brightness. I hope Costco never stops selling this moisturizer. I already stock up on it a year ahead and ready to buy a bathtub-full more. Hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used,” a shopper writes.

6 A Cangshan Knife Set for $63 Off

Upgrade your knife set to Cangshan Sobu Series 6-Piece X-7 Damascus Steel Knife Block Set, Tan Pakka, $249.99 after $63 off. The set includes a chef’s knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and paring knife, all with a maple-wood magnetic block.