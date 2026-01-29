Shoppers share the best Costco deals starting this week.

It’s that time of the month! Costco just dropped its new in-warehouse and online members-only savings and everyday values booklet, and there are so many deals to be had. Whether you are shopping for a new mattress, jewelry for a Valentine’s Day gift, or new clothing, there are so many ways to save big. What should you check out before the deals expire on February 22? Here are the 11 best Costco finds with big savings starting this week.

1 A New Sealy Mattress for $120 Off

Kick off the new year with a new bed. The Sealy Posturepedic Pro Highland Manor 13″ Queen Mattress is now $479.99 after $120 off. “I love this mattress! It is heavy, solid and comfy. It is a perfect balance of having support and being comfortable. Delivery was a breeze and they took my old mattress away. It’s a risk buying a mattress online without seeing it in person but this was a great purchase,” writes a shopper.

2 Philips Sonicare Toothbrush and Replacement Heads

If you don’t have an electric toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare Professional Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush 2-pack is $129.99 after $40 off. If you do, stock up on the brush heads. A Philips Sonicare Gentle Clean Gum Care AND/OR Philips Sonicare Two-in-One Plaque Removal + Whitening Replacement Brush Heads 8-pack is $15 off at $49.99.

3 A Dermatologist Beloved Cream Is $6 Off

Dermatologists always recommend CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. The two 16-oz packs are already a steal at Costco, but are an additional $6 off right now. Get it for $19.99 and quench your dry winter skin.

4 A Cordless Shark Pet Vac

If you are sick off all the dog or cat hair on the couch, Costco is here to help. The Shark WANDVAC® Power Pet Cordless Hand Vacuum is an Online-Only deal. Get it for $20 off, delivered for $79.99.

5 An Easy to Use and Wash Blender Is $20 Off

If you are struggling to stick to your New Year’s resolutions, a new blender might motivate you. The Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ is a customer favorite and is now $59.99 after $20 off. “Very easy to use and out together. Really easy to wash, top rack of the dishwasher or by hand, since the blade detaches easily,” writes a shopper.

6 A Pet Stain Removing Wizard

Don’t stress about pet accidents. Shoppers swear by the Shark StainForce™ Cordland Portable Tough Stain, Spot & Odor Removal System available online and in the warehouse for $40 off, $129.99. “I have every full and spot carpet cleaner both corded and cordless known to man. Well almost. Yet this machine perfectly performs a very specific function of spot removal both new and old,” writes a shopper.

7 And, a Cordless Vacuum for $90 Off

Getting a new vacuum is an investment. The Shark PowerDetect™ Reveal Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, Auto-Empty System

is one worth splurging on, per customers. And, thanks to Costco, you can get it online and in stores for $349.99 after $90 off. Shoppers have shared unbelievable before-and-after photos. “This vaccum cleaner blew my mind. I have two cats and a Guinea pig, between pet hair and human hair, there is plenty to clean. I have cleaners who help me, so I got by with tiny vaccum for spot cleaning. My main motivation to invest in a vaccum cleaner was because my kittens are going through their rebel teenager phase and knocked my plant. As Murphy’s law will have it, the planter feel upside down and dirt covered my carpets. I had to buy a vaccum cleaner that can handle this mess. I was amazed by the outcome, proof is in the photos,” one writes.

8 Hotel Sheets That Are “So Luxurious”

Get a set of Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count 6-Piece Sheet Set in Full, Queen, King, Cal King AND/OR Split King, Cal King for $33 to $35 off. “We bought two sets of these sheets years ago and they are the ones we always use. Costco finally had them again and we just received them, washed them, and put them in our bed. They are so luxurious! Ordering more for my guest rooms now while they’re available!” writes a shopper.

9 Matching 14 Kt Gold Earrings and Pendant

Not sure what to get your loved one for Valentine’s Day this year? Costco is selling gorgeous 14kt Yellow Gold Pear Drop Earrings for $70 off and the matching 14kt Yellow Gold Pear Drop Pendant for $100 off.

10 Eye Cream and Moisturizer for $10 Off

Olay Advanced Anti-Aging Eye Cream is a popular skincare product at Costco. This month, get it for $10 off. Olay Regenerist 10 Advanced Niacinamide Hydrating Moisturizer and Olay Every Night Retinol Hydrating Night Moisturizer are also on sale.

11 An Adidas Hoodie and Pant Set

If you love a matching sweatsuit, this adidas Men’s Fleece Hoodie is $4 off, and so is the matching adidas Men’s Fleece Pant. Get each for $15.99. “Soft, high quality, and great color,” writes a shopper.