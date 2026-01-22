From viral faux trees to new furniture and accents, these Costco home decor finds are landing now.

Are you on the hunt for home decor, furniture, and other accents to spruce up your living spaces for spring? Head to Costco! The warehouse is getting in home decor items daily, and our favorite Costco influencers are sharing all about them. From faux flowers that look real to gorgeous furniture pieces, there are tons of products attracting lots of attention. Here are the 11 best Costco home decor finds hitting shelves this month.

1 These Glitter Candles

Costco Hot Buys shared about gorgeous glitter candles. “These candles are so pretty!” they captioned the post.

2 A Super Sized Chaise

Costco Hot Buys also shared about a Sealy oversized chair. “This oversized chaise looks so comfy to be lazy in,” they wrote. The huge, comfy chair is just $449.99. “Love this one,” commented a follower.

3 A Few Dining Sets for Different Decor Styles

Costco Savvy shared a few new dining room sets, including one from Bayside Furnishings. “Costco just dropped three brand-new dining sets! 🪑Different styles. Different vibes. All solid options if you’re upgrading your space. Definitely worth comparing before you buy! Which one fits your home best?” she wrote. “I saw these the other day! They looks like great quality!” a shopper commented.

4 Faux Olive Trees

The new faux olive tree is going seriously viral. “Just spotted this giant 8 ft faux olive tree at Costco 🫒🌿 and WOW, it looks so real! Comes in a neutral, chic pot and is totally no maintenance. Perfect for a living room, corner, or entryway,” Costco Savvy shared. “Looks so real,” a shopper commented about the tree, $349.99.

5 An LED Standing Desk

Costco Savvy also shared about an innovative work desk. “Just spotted this adjustable 47″ LED sit-stand desk at Costco! 💻 Perfect for home offices, remote work, or anyone who loves working in style. Smooth lift, built-in LED, and sleek design…this one’s a must-see!” she wrote.

6 Herendon Swivel Chairs

Costco Buys shared about the Henredon Marley Fabric Swivel Accent Chair. “The reversible seat and back cushions are a huge plus for everyday use, and the 100% polyester fabric feels durable while still being cozy and inviting! It’s one of those pieces that instantly makes a space feel more put together without trying too hard! I love the box-style design paired with a smooth 360-degree swivel, which makes it perfect for living rooms, reading corners, or even a home office setup!” they wrote.

7 The New Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional

Costco Buys shared about a new drop from my favorite affordable sofa brand. “The Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage is now at Costco! This Costco-exclusive features a queen-size pull-out sleeper, a reversible chaise with hidden storage, 4 power outlets, USB-A + USB-C ports, and removable back cushions for easy cleaning and comfort!” they wrote. “It’s the best!” a shopper agreed.

8 A Spinning Vanity

All the influencers, including Costco Twins, are sharing about the new vanity. “How cool is this vanity at Costco! We love that it has a full length mirror and a hamper!” they wrote. It costs $349.99. “Great to hold stuff, stuff and more stuff!” writes a shopper.

Costco Twins shared about Bayside Furnishings bar stools. “How nice are these new bar stools at Costco! These would look so nice in any home!” they wrote.

10 A Calla Lilly Fountain

Costco Hot Finds shared about a gorgeous fountain. ” It’s a calla lily fountain at Costco!” they captioned the post. “Such a pretty fountain,” a follower commented. “Definitely buying one of these!” added another. Get it for $189.99.

11 Faux Hydrangeas

Costco Hot Finds also shared about some gorgeous faux flowers. “These are faux hydrangeas at Costco but they look and feel SO real!” she wrote. A shopper maintains that the brand is Nearly Natural. “The only plant company that fills my house.”