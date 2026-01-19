5 Best New Costco Items Going Viral This January

Get your hands on everything from Hoka sneakers to new spring plants.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For most Costco members, solid deals on bulk essentials and fan-favorite Kirkland items are usually enough reason to make consistent store runs. But as a store with a broad inventory, it probably comes as no surprise that some die-hard fans have managed to make specific products go viral on social media. From home goods to sneakers, these items are currently flying off shelves for a reason. Read on for the best new Costco items going viral this January.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Costco Shelves This January.

1. Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Rugs

Costco is a fantastic resource for well-priced decor and home goods. But according to a recent TikTok post from fan account @CostcoGuide, one product in particular is surging in popularity.

The latest hot ticket item is a rug collaboration between popular stationery company Rifle Paper Co. and high-end carpet company Loloi. The colorful, floral print wool rugs are all handmade in India, and there are four different prints to choose from. The best part? Each is only $34.99.

2. Large Plants & Planters

If you’ve been hoping to brighten up your living space with some houseplants, your Costco membership could come in handy. Fan account @CostcoHotFinds recently posted a video detailing the latest drop of luscious greenery, which includes some rather tall fiddle leaf fig trees, snake plants, and banana plants.

In a separate clip, TikTok Costco influencer @CostcoTwins excitedly grabs a large monstera plant, parlor palm, and fig leaf tree to put into her cart. She notes that each retails for $33.99.

And don’t worry if you need a place to put it: The warehouse retailer is also selling appropriately-sized planters for $29.99.

3. Hoka Sneakers

Whether you’re big into running and jogging or you just need a seriously comfortable everyday pair of shoes, Hoka has become a popular brand thanks to its athletic designs that keep your feet feeling great. And if you’re a Costco member, you might’ve noticed throngs of shoppers making their way inside to grab a pair.

In a recent video, TikTok user @madstimmel ran down the find. She points out that at her store, the white sneakers are available in a variety of different collar colors, as well as a black and white version.

The Bondi 8 sneakers pictured in the video retail at $116.99.

RELATED: 2 Walmart Viral Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

4. Thomasville Fallon Modular Sectional Couch

@costcotwins Watch what this sectional can do 👀 The Thomasville Fallon Modular Sectional is a 6-piece set with an ottoman, available in gray or cream, and designed to fit your space. The configurable modular design lets you create up to five different layouts, giving you a clean, modern look that works for real life. With reversible back cushions, waterfall seat cushions, and pocket coil construction, it’s supportive, comfortable, and made for everyday living — whether you’re hosting or stretching out at home. It’s $450 off right now 🎉🎉🎉 You can get it in Costco stores or on Costco.com through the link in our bio. #costco #costcofinds #thomasvillepartner #furniture #home ♬ original sound – Costco Twins

Hoping to redecorate your living room this year, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort? The @costcotwins posted a separate video showcasing a currently viral piece of furniture at Costco: The Thomasville Fallon Modular Sectional couch.

“[It’s] a six-piece set set in grey or cream with an ottoman designed to fit your space,” she explains while showing how easy it is to move around the footrests to accommodate different sitting arrangements. “Reversible back cushions and waterfall seat cushions keep it sleek without sacrificing comfort, while pocket coil seating makes it supportive and comfortable for everyday living, whether you’re hosting or stretching out at home.”

But how much will you pay? Thanks to an instant $450 rebate, the customizable couch comes in at just $999.99.

5. Simplehuman Dish Drying Rack

Anyone who has ever owned a Simplehuman product knows they tend to be among some of the best-designed on the market. Now, Costco shoppers are catching wind of one of the company’s most popular products.

In a recent video, TikTok user @maglara_finds shows off a Simplehuman dish drying rack on the shelves at Costco. This piece features a large flat space for dishes, as well as a cup rack, side hooks for larger items, and a convenient drainage tray.

And that’s not the only kitchen helper she comes across. She also spots a Cuisinart SimpliTouch 2-Slice Toaster, which is as beautifully designed as it is functional.