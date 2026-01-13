11 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Costco Shelves This January

From fantastic olive oil to unbeatable merch, here's what's new from the generic brand.

If you’ve been using your membership to take advantage of all the great Costco sales that have already kicked off this month, then you’re in for yet another great treat. The warehouse retailer is pumping out some great deals on new products from its beloved in-house Kirkland brand. From clothing to kitchen staples, you’ll be able to get even more for your dollar—and maybe discover a new favorite item for life. Read on for the best new Kirkland items hitting Costco shelves this January.

1 Kirkland Unisex Logo Crewneck

With as hyped as the brand is right now, it’s only appropriate that true die-hard Costco brands wear their love for Kirkland on their sleeves. Fortunately, you can do just that with this Unisex Logo Crewneck ($21.99), which features a subtle pattern or a black-ink-on-black-fabric printed shout-out to your favorite generic label.

Reviewers agree that it’s a perfectly tongue-in-cheek way to show your support. “People think it’s something fancy, and as they get closer, we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it,” one writes.

2 Kirkland Wide Walled Cuddler Pet Bed

It’s no secret that Costco can be a great resource for well-priced bedding and mattresses, but it’s important to remember that your four-legged companions deserve to be just as comfortable as you are. With a Kirkland Wide Walled Cuddler Pet Bed ($39.99), they’ll be as snug as a bug in a rug, thanks to the cushy walls that help them feel nice and nestled.

“The walled construction is hands-down the best I’ve seen compared to similar beds,” one happy customer writes in a review. “It provides real support and a secure, nest-like feel.”

3 Kirkland Women’s Brushed Mini Flare Pant

Whether you’re lounging around the house or need something comfy to wear your way to the gym, a pair of Kirkland Women’s Brushed Mini Flare Pants ($19.99) can quickly become a wardrobe staple. Made from a super soft, moisture-wicking fabric, they’re the type of everyday wear you’ll probably want in multiple colors—especially if you’re on a yoga kick.

4 Kirkland Men’s Active Pant

In the same vein, a solid pair of joggers is nothing short of a must-have for men, too. Adding a pair of Kirkland Men’s Active Pants ($19.99) to your collection means you’ll always have something on hand that’s perfect for training, relaxing, and everything in between. In fact, one shopper goes so far as to call them a perfect dupe for the high-end Vuori “Sunday Performance” line, which retails for nearly five times the price.

5 Kirkland Daily Dry Facial Towels

It can really pay to get a good deal on a product you know you’re going to use every day. Case in point: These Kirkland Daily Dry Facial Towels ($17.99), which come in a pack of 200.

But don’t just take our word for it: Some skincare-savvy shoppers have taken to social media to call this product out as a nearly perfect dupe for Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, which retail for $58 for 200 wipes before shipping on the company’s website.

Customers seem to agree with the assessment. Been using the other brand for years, tried the Kirkland one, and I love it,” one shopper writes. “And at this price too? 10/10, would buy again.”

6 Kirkland by Stearns & Foster 14″ Tight Top Lakeridge Mattress

Yearning for a good night’s sleep? You’ll be much more likely to catch those Z’s with bedding like this Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster 14″ Tight Top Lakeridge Mattress ($849.99).

“We have had this mattress for about two weeks and absolutely love it!” writes one satisfied customer. “We are both getting a great night’s sleep, and I no longer wake up with a lower back ache.”

7 Kirkland Ultra Soft Fabric Softener

While the best washing machines and detergents will certainly get your clothes, towels, and bedding clean, you’re missing out if you’re not taking the opportunity to make everything exceptionally soft. This winter, you can kiss scratchy fabric goodbye with a bottle of Kirkland Ultra Soft Fabric Softener ($12.49).

“The price per load is incredible, and the smell is comforting,” one five-star review reads. “Definitely recommend.”

8 Kirkland Ultra Fresh In-Wash Scent Boosters

Speaking of taking laundry to the next level, there’s nothing quite like maximizing that incredibly invigorating smell of a clean batch of linens coming out of the dryer. These Kirkland Ultra Fresh In-Wash Scent Boosters ($14.49) can help you achieve just that.

One customer reports that their friends and colleagues can’t seem to stop commenting on how “clean” she smells since she’s started using the product. “Once removed from my drawer/closet, my items still smell freshly washed. An absolute hidden treasure,” they write.

9 Kirkland 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil

As a key base for everything from salad dressing to sauteeing, finding a good value olive oil can be a true game-changer. And without putting too much pressure on Costco here, it’s safe to say that many home chefs agree that Kirkland 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($28.49) provides this with flying colors.

Customers say this import has a “smooth, mellow flavor that works well for everyday cooking without overpowering dishes,” while also calling it “versatile, reliable, and great to have on hand for sautéing, roasting, and salads.” What more could you ask for from a kitchen staple?

10 Kirkland Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

If we’re being honest, bulk snacks tend to feel like one of the more satisfying and exciting purchases from Costco. And at three pounds, this bag of Kirkland Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds ($24.99) can certainly be considered a bigger buy. The only problem? Not being able to stop picking at them once you open that resealable pouch.

11 Kirkland Grass-fed Beef Sticks

Looking for a more savory way to snack instead? Look no further than these Kirkland Grass-fed Beef Sticks ($14.99).

“The flavor in these is on point and probably the best beef stick I’ve had out of a dozen different brands,” writes one happy customer. “Save yourself money and get these, they’re awesome!”