You can save up to $1,350 on top-rated items!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At Costco, members don’t have to search far and wide for a bargain. Low prices and high-value manufacturer coupons are two main perks that keep shoppers renewing their membership year after year. We’re only a few days into 2026, but Costco is already shelling out can’t-miss deals on Dyson, LG, NutriBullet, and Novaform items—with over $1,350 in savings! Keep scrolling to discover the 11 best new Costco sales hitting stores this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot January Sales.

1 Novaform 14″ ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Savings: $80

The Novaform 14″ ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Memory Foam Mattress ($320) features Triple Action Cooling technology for “optimized heat management.” It has over 15,000 glowing reviews from shoppers, including one that reads: “I have never been more comfortable. It has been the best sleep I’ve had in years, [it’s] comparable to hotel mattresses.”

2 Bio Bidet BB1200L Bidet Toilet Seat with Wireless Remote

Savings: $100

We found your next DIY bathroom upgrade: the Bio Bidet BB1200L Bidet Toilet Seat with Wireless Remote ($200). It has a built-in night light, heated seat feature, three wash settings, and a warm air dryer, all of which you can control via the side panels or wireless remote.

3 LG 2Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator

Savings: $1,350+

The LG 2Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator ($1,750; savings vary based on color) offers 26.5 cubic feet of space, and it’s equipped with a water dispenser and ice maker. The sales price also includes delivery and installation as well as haul-away service.

4 Aiden & Ivy Paige 6-Piece Modular Fabric Sectional

Savings: $500

For greater flexibility, go with the Aiden & Ivy Paige 6-Piece Modular Fabric Sectional ($1,900), which allows you to reconfigure the pieces for entertaining purposes and various needs and layout designs. The sectional comes with a matching ottoman and removable wood arm trays.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco January New Arrivals.

5 Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Savings: $140

If you’ve had your eyes set on the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long ($480), now’s your chance to snag the popular hair tool for cheap. Not only does it come with the standard seven attachments, but this Costco exclusive also includes a diffuser attachment and a convenient travel bag.

6 Numiere Feather LED Eye Mask

Savings: $40

Anti-aging remedies are all the rage right now, especially red light therapy treatments, much like this Numiere Feather LED Eye Mask ($100). The clinical-grade beauty tech mask targets fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness around the eyes, while also boosting collagen production and skin rejuvenation.

7 GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set

Savings: $100

The GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set ($200) features two saucepans, two frying pans, a five-quart stock pot, a silicone utensil set, and three pan protector pads for safe storing. The pots and pans are built from heavy-gauge 5mm hard-anodized aluminum and finished off with a ceramic nonstick coating.

8 Tresanti Cassandra 52.9″ Mantel with ClassicFlame Electric Fireplace

Savings: $200

No fireplace? No problem! Build the cozy living room of your dreams with the Tresanti Cassandra 52.9″ Mantel with ClassicFlame Electric Fireplace ($400) minus the hassle of actual construction!

“It’s incredibly realistic, puts out a ton of heat with an adjustable thermostat, and has a number of different visual settings…One of the greatest things is that you can have the “look” of a fireplace without actually heating the room it’s in!!” says one shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales.

9 NutriBullet Pro Plus Personal Blender

Savings: $30

Aside from smoothies and juices, use the NutriBullet Pro Plus Personal Blender ($70) to make dips, sauces, batters, dressings, milkshakes, and more. The high-performance blender has a powerful 1200-watt motor, plus the plastic tumblers and steel blades are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

10 LG 15.6″ gram Book

Savings: $250

Tired of your MacBook? Take the LG 15.6″ gram Book ($650) for a spin. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of storage, an anti-glare touchscreen feature, a scroll pad, four ports, and Microsoft Windows 11 Home.

11 Vitamix Ascent X2 Blender

Savings: $150

The Vitamix Ascent X2 Blender ($550) is equipped with three blending programs and a self-cleaning feature. You also get a 12-cup food processor attachment as well as two blender tumblers.