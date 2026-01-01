11 Best New Costco Sales Hitting Stores This Week

Score major discounts on Sealy, Dyson, Bose, Caraway, and more.

An annual $65 membership grants Costco shoppers access to can’t-miss deals on everyday items. But the wholesaler also offers rare discounts on popular name brands, such as Sealy, Dyson, Caraway, Bose, and Michelin. This week, Costco is slashing prices on kitchen appliances, furniture, electronics, and smart tools—but inventory is limited, so you’ll have to act quickly to score big. Here are the 11 best new Costco sales happening this week.

1 Sealy Posturepedic Pro Lincoln Heights 14″ Mattress

The Sealy Posturepedic Pro Lincoln Heights 14″ Mattress (on sale for $700, originally $870) features a Cool-to-the-Touch Cover with MoistureProtect, PrecisionFit Coils that aid your body’s natural alignment, and MaxSupport Technology for optimal support. Available in both soft and firm foundations, the mattress comes in sizes full to California king. The deal is valid through Jan. 19.

2 Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal & Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

For high-traffic areas, rely on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal & Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (on sale for $400, originally $550) to achieve squeaky clean floors and carpets. It’s equipped with four attachments and can be turned into a handheld vacuum for surface cleaning.

3 Thomasville Caler Convertible Sleeper Sectional with Storage

If you frequently host guests, consider purchasing the Thomasville Caler Convertible Sleeper Sectional with Storage while it’s on sale for just $1,500 (originally $2,000). The back cushions are both detachable and reversible, and two of the seats also serve as hidden storage compartments.

4 Banana Republic Men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket

Available in green and black, this midweight Banana Republic Men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket is designed with a rib-knit collar and cuffs, snap-button closure, and front slant pockets. Costco is offering a $15 coupon, so right now you can snag it for just $28.

5 HP 27″ All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop PC

For a limited time, Costco members can save $400 on the HP 27″ All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop PC, bringing the cost down to $900. The desktop computer uses the Intel Core Ultra 7 12-Core Processor, and the screen is outfitted with an anti-glare coating. Also included is a wireless keyboard and mouse.

6 Caraway 11-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set

Included in this Caraway 11-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set is a skillet, saucepan, saute pan, Dutch oven, baking sheets, muffin pan, storage rack, cooling rack, oven pan, and canvas lid holder. The set typically retails for $600, but is currently on sale for $480.

7 Michelin Tires

Through Jan. 25, Costco members can score $80 off any set of four new Michelin Passenger or Light Truck tires.

8 Bose SoundLink Flex SE Gen. 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Also dustproof, the Bose SoundLink Flex SE Gen. 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (on sale $100, originally $140) offers high-fidelity audio, multi-room audio, and up to 12 hours of playtime.

9 Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine

According to coffee lovers, the Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine (on sale for $1,200, originally $1,700) “makes the BEST cup of coffee on the planet” and it’s “very easy to make adjustments to make it suit your preference.”

10 Zealand 54″ Round Dining Table and 4 Chairs

Upgrade your breakfast nook with this gorgeous Zealand 54″ Round Dining Table and 4 Chairs (on sale for $900, originally $1,500).

“The quality of the material is great, even our friend who’s a professional carpenter said it’s top of the line,” says one shopper.

11 Our Place 4-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Family-Sized Always Pan with Steamer

This Our Place 4-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Family-Sized Always Pan with Steamer (on sale for $100, originally $130) can saute, sear, bake, braise, steam, fry, boil, roast, strain, and serve—with the ability to withstand all cooktops and temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.