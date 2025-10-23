5 Best New Costco Luxury Brands Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This week, Costco has restocked its shelves, and shopping influencers can’t believe all the luxury brands you can buy right now—from Hunter rain boots to Dyson vacuums to brand-new Korean beauty. The best part? These high-end items are up to $220 cheaper at your local Costco.

1. Hunter Rain Boots

Savings: $55

After living in New York City for 15 years, I tried my fair share of rain boots. And the only brand to never spring a leak is Hunter.

But these boots are an investment: The Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots are $190, while the Women’s Original Short Rain Boots are $165, and the Women’s Original Chelsea Boots are $155.

However, right now at Costco, you can pick these up for just $100, $97, or $86, respectively. In her Arizona store, TikToker @bryannarizo found the Chelsea boots for $80, so prices may vary based on location.

Costco has the rain boots in either black or green and in women’s sizes 6 to 11.

2. Dyson Vacuums

Savings: $220

Everyone knows Dyson is the creme de la creme of vacuums—but for most of us, this brand is cost-prohibitive. But Costco is offering a significant reprieve with a couple of new Dyson arrivals.

At her Fort Worth, Texas, store, shopper @spill_it_mom found the following (do note that some online prices are higher than those in stores):

3. Columbia Fleece Pullovers

Savings: $48

Cozy season has arrived, and all I want to wear is soft, fleecey clothing. So, when TikToker @malia.samantha shared that she found these Columbia Fleece Pullovers at her local Costco, I knew I had to run to the store before they sell out—especially since the Women’s Half Snap Fleece Pullovers are normally $80 from the brand itself.

At Costco, there are three colorways available in sizes XS to XXL:

Taupe, cream, and dusty rose

Cream, baby pink, and mauve

Navy blue, cream, and periwinkle

4. ma:nyo Korean Beauty Cleansing Oil

Costco has become a treasure trove of discounted Korean beauty products, and the latest one to hit shelves is ma:nyo’s Pure Cleansing Oil, which won Allure’s 2025 beauty award for the best oil cleanser.

“The Pure Cleansing Oil is a gentle yet powerful cleansing oil that melts away blackheads and whiteheads without clogging pores,” reads the product description. “It transforms into a luscious milk that dissolves makeup and impurities while restoring skin’s natural moisture and pH balance.”

It’s normally $29 for one bottle, but @spill_it_mom saw a set at Costco for just $20 that includes two full-size bottles plus a travel size.

5. Shokz Open-Ear Headphones

Savings: $50

Shokz created their unique open-ear technology so people can listen to music or podcasts without cancelling out the noise of their surroundings—making for a safer experience. These are also great for people whose ears get irritated by traditional earbuds.

Right now at Costco, you can pick up this brand for a fraction of the price. As she shared in her video, @spill_it_mom found two of the most popular headphones for just $80—the OpenRun Bone Conduction Endurance Headphones and the OpenFit True Wireless Earbuds. (Note that the in-store prices are cheaper than those online.) Normally, these go for $130 and $120, respectively.