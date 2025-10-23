5 Best New Costco Luxury Brands Hitting Shelves This Week
Save up to $220 on high-end items from Dyson, Hunter, and more.
This week, Costco has restocked its shelves, and shopping influencers can’t believe all the luxury brands you can buy right now—from Hunter rain boots to Dyson vacuums to brand-new Korean beauty. The best part? These high-end items are up to $220 cheaper at your local Costco.
1. Hunter Rain Boots
Savings: $55
After living in New York City for 15 years, I tried my fair share of rain boots. And the only brand to never spring a leak is Hunter.
But these boots are an investment: The Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots are $190, while the Women’s Original Short Rain Boots are $165, and the Women’s Original Chelsea Boots are $155.
However, right now at Costco, you can pick these up for just $100, $97, or $86, respectively. In her Arizona store, TikToker @bryannarizo found the Chelsea boots for $80, so prices may vary based on location.
Costco has the rain boots in either black or green and in women’s sizes 6 to 11.
2. Dyson Vacuums
Savings: $220
Everyone knows Dyson is the creme de la creme of vacuums—but for most of us, this brand is cost-prohibitive. But Costco is offering a significant reprieve with a couple of new Dyson arrivals.
At her Fort Worth, Texas, store, shopper @spill_it_mom found the following (do note that some online prices are higher than those in stores):
- Dyson V15 Detect for $630 (normally $850)
- Dyson V9 Extra for $480 (a discontinued model)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal+ for $440 (cheaper than a refurbished version from the brand itself)
- Dyson Ball Animal 3+ for $300 (regularly $350 in the Dyson outlet)
3. Columbia Fleece Pullovers
Savings: $48
Cozy season has arrived, and all I want to wear is soft, fleecey clothing. So, when TikToker @malia.samantha shared that she found these Columbia Fleece Pullovers at her local Costco, I knew I had to run to the store before they sell out—especially since the Women’s Half Snap Fleece Pullovers are normally $80 from the brand itself.
At Costco, there are three colorways available in sizes XS to XXL:
- Taupe, cream, and dusty rose
- Cream, baby pink, and mauve
- Navy blue, cream, and periwinkle
4. ma:nyo Korean Beauty Cleansing Oil
Costco has become a treasure trove of discounted Korean beauty products, and the latest one to hit shelves is ma:nyo’s Pure Cleansing Oil, which won Allure’s 2025 beauty award for the best oil cleanser.
“The Pure Cleansing Oil is a gentle yet powerful cleansing oil that melts away blackheads and whiteheads without clogging pores,” reads the product description. “It transforms into a luscious milk that dissolves makeup and impurities while restoring skin’s natural moisture and pH balance.”
It’s normally $29 for one bottle, but @spill_it_mom saw a set at Costco for just $20 that includes two full-size bottles plus a travel size.
5. Shokz Open-Ear Headphones
Savings: $50
Shokz created their unique open-ear technology so people can listen to music or podcasts without cancelling out the noise of their surroundings—making for a safer experience. These are also great for people whose ears get irritated by traditional earbuds.
Right now at Costco, you can pick up this brand for a fraction of the price. As she shared in her video, @spill_it_mom found two of the most popular headphones for just $80—the OpenRun Bone Conduction Endurance Headphones and the OpenFit True Wireless Earbuds. (Note that the in-store prices are cheaper than those online.) Normally, these go for $130 and $120, respectively.