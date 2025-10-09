11 Best New Costco and Sam’s Club Rugs to Warm Up Your Home This Season

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every few years, I like to rearrange my bedroom or living room to freshen up the space. I’ll update picture frames, move around artwork and decor, and sometimes even splurge on new pillows or linens. Picking out new furniture isn’t usually in the budget, but I’ve found accent and area rugs to be a smart (and creative) compromise. Whether it’s incorporating texture or embracing a different color palette, a rug can make a huge difference. Here are 11 rugs from Costco and Sam’s Club that’ve recently caught my eye.

1 Ruggable Flatwoven Washable Suzani Rug

If you have kids or pets running around the house, consider this Ruggable Flatwoven Washable Suzani Rug from Costco for $330. It’s resistant to stains and liquids, plus you can throw it in the wash! And did I mention it has a non-slip rubber pad, too?

2 Draper James Meadow Area Rug

This Meadow Area Rug ($115) hails from Draper James’ Home & Gifting collection, expertly curated by the brand’s founder, Reese Witherspoon. It comes in four patterns, but I’m personally a fan of the Teal Aqua, which has earthy hues to bring a sense of tranquility to a space.

3 Nourison Veranda Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, this Nourison Veranda Area Rug features a high-low weave pattern that “adds a visually appealing pop of dimension,” though it’s not too thick to slip under furniture.

The area rug is available in four sizes, with prices starting at $45.

4 Town & Country Everyday Cloud Shag Area Rug

Plants, wall art, mirrors, and accent rugs all work in unison to deliver a certain aesthetic. The ivory color of this Town & Country Everyday Cloud Shag Area Rug, $100, is great for rooms with a neutral palette, or if you’re looking to add more texture without color.

5 Atrani Rug Collection

My chores list is already long enough as is, so when purchasing new furniture, I always pay attention to how much care it’ll need. This Atrani Rug Collection is low maintenance, and you can’t beat the low start price of $40.

6 Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Landry Rug

If I had a back porch, I’d drape it in this modern Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Landry Rug ($70) from Sam’s Club. Its size is perfect for small spaces, and I love that you can roll it up for easy storage.

7 Wyatt & Ash Washable Indoor Area Rug

For the playroom or reading den, pick up this generously sized 7’10” x 10′ Wyatt & Ash Washable Indoor Area Rug for $150.

“The rug has a built-in pad so it doesn’t slip. Also, it’s very low-profile, so both of those mean that it does not present a trip hazard as plushier or non-secured rugs can. These rugs are very soft under bare feet, too,” says one shopper.

8 Details by Becki Owens Marla Rug

Reviewers say this Details by Becki Owens Marla Rug is “easy to vacuum” and makes “a great accent piece.” Plus, you can’t beat its low starting price of just $25!

9 Wyatt & Ash Runner and Accent Rug Set

I thought curating a complementary bedding set was difficult, but coordinating rugs is another beast. If it were up to me, I would scoop up this Wyatt & Ash Runner and Accent Rug Set from Costco for just $38. It takes the stress out of decorating, and they’re machine washable, so it’s a win-win.

10 Details by Becki Owens Amelie Runner

Breathe some life into your kitchen, entryway, or hallway with this gorgeous Details by Becki Owens Amelie Runner, $40. It comes in eight colors, so there’s something for every design space.

11 Sedona Area Rug Collection

Make a statement with this Sedona Area Rug Collection, available online at Costco for $100. It’s durable, easy to clean, and has a jute backing.