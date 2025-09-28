7 New Rugs From Walmart and Target That Instantly Upgrade Any Room

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The right rug can transform a space, elevating it from basic to beautiful—but that shouldn’t mean spending a ton for something you’re ultimately going to keep in a high-traffic area. Heading to Walmart and Target to get the look for less can be a great way to save on all of your favorite designs. And, with a range of styles to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect look for your home’s decor. These are the seven best new rugs from those retailers to put your floorspace front and center.

1 Washable Fringed Medallion Area Rug: $100

Measuring five by seven feet, this washable, flat-pile rug from Target’s Threshold line can fit comfortably in a range of stylish spaces. Its center medallion and fringed edges catch the eye, but thanks to the rug’s pre-distressed aesthetic, it’ll look like it’s always been a part of the room.

2 Neutral Multi Area Rug: $60

Love the color scheme and size, but prefer a more detailed pattern? The Mainstays “oriental-style” area rug from Walmart also features rust and blue hues, but skips the fringe in favor of florals. Varying pile heights add texture, making it seem far more luxurious than its reasonable $60 price tag.

3 Bold Stripe Braided Jute Area Rug: $130

Curves are in style for 2025—especially when it comes to home decor. This pretty oval area rug from Magnolia’s Hearth & Hand features a braided jute design with a solid black stripe around the trim, evoking the signature style the company’s founder, Joanna Gaines, popularized on Fixer Upper.

4 Madison Katina Traditional Area Rug: From $30

Neutrals may be a decor fan favorite—mocha mousse was named the Pantone color of 2025, after all—but who says you can’t add a splash of color? This traditional area rug blends a neutral ivory with pops of fuchsia, saffron yellow, and turquoise for a jewel-toned effect. Better yet, you can choose from a range of shapes and sizes to fit just about any space.

5 Better Homes & Gardens Floral Jute Rug: $126

For another stylish take on the natural rug trend, Walmart offers this five-by-seven-foot floral area rug to suit any space. Made of jute, cotton, wool, and polyester, its combination of materials makes for a layered visual effect. Simple flowers give the rug a bohemian feel—youthful but timeless.

6 Geometric Plush Shag Area Rug: From $77

Bold, geometric rugs can also transform a space, and this trellis-pattern shag rug from Walmart does just that. Available in a rectangular shape, round rug, runner, or square, it’ll complement any corner of your home while cushioning your step.

7 Moynesa Insect Area Rugs: From $34

Whether for a kids’ room, office, or living room, this insect-themed rug is sure to turn heads. But it’s not just the whimsical design you’ll fall for—the Moyness Insect Area Rug is practical, too. Machine washable, available in a range of sizes, and made of soft, wool-mimicking fibers, you can pick it up at Walmart today!