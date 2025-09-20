4 Target Changes Happening Now, and How They’ll Affect Shoppers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’re a savvy shopper, you’ve probably noticed that major retailers like Target and Walmart are making major strategy changes to entice and retain customers. That’s good news for you, since usually these changes translate into better product offerings, an enhanced customer experience, and big-time savings.

Since staying updated ensures you never miss out on a great deal or convenience, we’ve rounded up four notable changes currently happening at Target. Knowing what’s coming can help you plan your shopping smarter and make the most of what your beloved Tar-zhe branch has to offer.

1. Target is refocusing its attention on the in-store experience.

For years, Target and other major retailers have gradually adapted to a growing digital audience. But in an attempt to balance the fulfillment of online orders with in-person shoppers, some say the in-store experience may have lost some of its signature charms.

“The in-store stakes are high,” Forbes reports. “Some analysts believe that big box retailers and supermarkets are leaning so far in the direction of online experience that they risk becoming ‘ghost stores – vast storage facilities that exist only to support e-commerce.'”

Now, Target’s strategists are re-focusing their efforts on reviving the shopping experience that so many customers know and love.

Michael Fiddelke, Target’s current COO and incoming CEO, told investors on an earnings call in August that Target stores will soon stop fulfilling online orders in certain stores, preventing the overextension of employees and the emptying of store shelves.

“[For] some other stores—on the digital fulfillment side, we might say, actually shut your pack station down and sit this one out,” he said. “That allows you to focus exclusively on the drive-up business and, importantly, the in-store experience.”

2. Target is expanding its fragrance offerings.

Noting that fragrance is among the fastest-growing categories in the beauty market, a recent news release from the company says that Target will also expand its offerings of traditional perfumes, body mists, men’s fragrances, and more.

“This fall we’re putting it front and center with a curated, trend-first assortment of new and exclusive brands, viral scents and products that add versatility to your routine, like body mists and hair perfumes,” the retailer wrote, noting that they’ve scoured social media, listened to guest feedback and tracked performance data to identify “the classic gourmands and viral scents our guests love.”

Shoppers can expect plenty of pistachio, vanilla, and gourmand-inspired products, as these continue to explode in popularity.

“Fragrance is more than a trend—it’s a meaningful part of our guests’ self-care routines,” says Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of merchandising, essentials & beauty, Target. “This fall, we’ve curated a beauty lineup that is all about discovery and delight, with trending scents and fun new ways to smell amazing.”

3. Target is building big, new storefronts.

Target will also open seven new stores this fall in Arizona, California, Florida, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Officially making their debuts between October 12 and October 19, the stores will average a whopping 125,000 square feet.

This is part of Target’s broader plan of expansion, which aims to open 300 new retail locations over the coming decade. Target execs say they should be able to rake in $15 billion in sales growth by 2030, thanks to the new additions.

4. Target will also offer a free one-year subscription to its membership program.

A membership at Target would normally set you back $99 per year, but a new incentive plan will offer it up for free for one year to certain customers who meet spending requirements, according to Target’s website.

“Target Circle 360—the company’s alternative to Amazon Prime and Walmart+—offers free same-day delivery from Target stores,” explains Modern Retail. “It also includes delivery from other stores such as Kroger, CVS, PetSmart, Petco and Lowe’s via the Target-owned delivery service Shipt. Additionally, members get exclusive discounts and deals, and free two-day shipping for items on Target’s website, as well as an extended return window.”

It’s worth noting that current Target Circle 360 members are not eligible for the deal—it’s for new members only. After one year, your payment method—provided when you sign up—will be charged the standard rate.